Armenia vs Wales live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today

Wales are in control of their own Euro 2024 destiny as they travel to face Armenia in their penultimate qualifier this afternoon.

Victory over Croatia last month lifted Wales into second place in Group D, and handed them a major boost in their bid to reach next summer's tournament in Germany. With a better head-to-head record, Wales will finish second and qualify if they can at least match Croatia's results in the final two matches.

That will likely need to be two wins for Rob Page's side, first against Armenia and then when group winners Turkey make the trip to Cardiff on Tuesday night. Croatia face Latvia, who are bottom of the group, this evening, and then host Armenia next week.

There will be no need to worry about various permutations if Wales can secure six points over the next few days, as they look to qualify for a third consecutive major tournament.

How to watch Armenia vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, today's match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1, with kick-off at 2pm GMT. Coverage begins at 1:50pm.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can also watch the match live online via the website and app.