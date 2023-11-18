Armenia vs Wales: Euro 2024 qualifier team news, prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Group D is set for a thrilling conclusion as Euro 2024 qualification remains firmly in the balance ahead of Wales' trip to Armenia this afternoon.

Rob Page's men suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat at home to Oleksandr Petrakov's side back in June to leave them fearing for their place at next summer's tournament.

However, they've bounced back and beat Croatia last month to put their fate in their own hands in these final two games.

With only the head-to-head advantage over Croatia, who take on Latvia later on Saturday, and a three-point lead over Armenia this is a must-win game.

If they can get the job done in Yerevan, Wales then host Turkey to secure their place at a third-straight Euros.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Armenia vs Wales is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off today, November 18, 2023.

The match will take place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

Where to watch Armenia vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Viaplay Sports 1 and, in the Welsh language, on S4C.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can also catch the contest live online via their website and app with the Channel 4 website showing a free live stream in the Welsh language.

Armenia vs Wales team news

Brennan Johnson is back fit for Wales with David Brooks, Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson also vying for a place in what will likely be a three-man frontline.

Joe Morrell also returns following suspension while captain Aaron Ramsey is injured.

Brennan Johnson is once again fit for Wales (AP)

Armenia vs Wales prediction

Despite their shock defeat in Cardiff, Wales should have enough talent and experience to come through this game with three vital points.

Wales to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Dragons have never won this fixture.

Armenia wins: 1

Wales wins: 0

Draws: 2

Armenia vs Wales match odds

Armenia: 11/4

Wales: 5/6

Draw: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).