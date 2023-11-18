Armenia v Wales LIVE: Score and updates from crucial Euro 2024 qualifier as Wales trail to early goal

Wales have travelled to Yerevan to take on Armenia in their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier knowing they need to win or else risk losing out on an automatic spot at the tournament to Croatia.

Rob Page’s side are currently second in Group D, sitting in the automatic qualification places with two matches to play but they are level on points with the 2018 World Cup finalists. Having beaten Croatia in Cardiff last month, Wales have a better head-to-head record against them meaning they will qualify for the tournament if they defeat Armenia this afternoon and Turkey on Tuesday evening.

Aaron Ramsey, still out with an injured knee tendon, has travelled with the Welsh squad and his experience of crunch games will be invaluable to the team according to manager Page. The pressure is on Team Cymru who have made a habit of qualifying for recent major tournaments. Should they drop points today, then automatic qualification is out of their hands and they may be forced to rely on a play-off.

Follow all the action with our live blog below

Armenia vs Wales live

Wales travel to Armenia for their penultimate match of Euro 2024 qualifying

Match shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 and in the Welsh language on S4C

Victory would put Wales one win away from securing automatic qualification

5’ - GOAL! Armenia take an early lead through Zelarayan (ARM 1-0 WAL)

Armenia 1 - 1 Wales

HALF-TIME! Armenia 1-1 Wales

14:52 , Luke Baker

What a time to score for Wales as the half-time whistle goes almost immediately afterwards. They’re good value for that equaliser and will be the happier team as they head for the interval oranges.

They were caught out by Zelarayan’s early goal from an uncleared corner but Tiknizyan putting through his own net in injury time levels things up

GOAL! Armenia 1-1 Wales (Own goal Nair Tiknizyan, 45+2 mins)

14:50 , Luke Baker

45+2 mins: THEY WON’T GO IN ONE BEHIND THOUGH! A goal right on the stroke of half-time.

A corner into the box from the right, Joe Rodon leaps with Nair Tiknizyan and the ball comes off the head of the Armenia defender before looping into the net.

They deserve that equaliser and a great time to get it

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:47 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Brooks not happy after being called for a foul on Calisir for pushing him in the back. Not sure the Welshman has much of a case there.

3 minutes of added time to come. Wales looks as if they’ll be going into the break a goal down.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:45 , Luke Baker

44 mins: Moore gets into the right channel, beyond his man but there is no support in the box to try to get on the end of his subsequent cross.

Wales do win a throw-in and Connor Roberts hurls it long into the box but Armenia scramble clear.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:43 , Luke Baker

41 mins: Ouch! That looks like a sore one for Kieffer Moore. He lands awkwardly on his ankle and turns it before the Armenian defender accidentally scrapes down the back of his Achilles as he lands.

A bit of treatment and Moore seems fine to continue.

SAVE! Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:41 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Having said that, Wales immediately create a great chance!

Stunning ball from Jordan James out to David Brooks on the left, he feeds Neco Williams, laid back for Harry Wilson who strikes it beautifully but Cancarevic dives to his left and tips it wide. Great save!

The corner comes to nothing as the ref blows for a foul but a superb move by Wales and a cracking save.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:38 , Luke Baker

36 mins: Wales have good attacking options on the bench with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Dan James available. They may be needed in the second half because while Wales are now controlling possession, they’re not creating anything of note.

Kieffer Moore looking isolated up top.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:35 , Luke Baker

32 mins: The physicality is starting to ramp up. Ampadu and Mepham pinged for fouls back to back. Ampadu for a sliding tackle and Mepham for barrelling into goalscorer Zelarayan.

And Mepham is yellow carded. That looked harsh - free-kick yes but not sure it’s a booking. It means Mepham will be suspended for the crunch game against Turkey on Tuesday - a big blow. Luton’s Tom Lockyer to come into central defence for that one?

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:31 , Luke Baker

29 mins: Some sloppy passing from Wales during their build-up play is costing them at the moment. The midfield duo of Ampadu and James are seeing passes going astray.

They’ve largely quietened Armenia in attack since the early goal though.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:27 , Luke Baker

25 mins: It has been a generally decent response by Wales since falling behind, which makes the early goal all the more frustrating. Moore is the focal point and outlet ball up front. He’s taking a bit of a battering from Haroyan and the other Armenia defenders.

Armenia are playing some nice stuff though. They’ve never lost to Wales in three matches between the sides, remember.

CLOSE! Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:22 , Luke Baker

20 mins: Bichakhchyan strides forward with the ball and isn’t closed down by a Welsh shirt. Once he’s 25 yards out he takes a dig and it’s just wide of a sprawling Ward’s post.

Then at the other end, a cross comes in from the left and Moore rises highest but his header is well off target, wide of the right-hand post.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:18 , Luke Baker

15 mins: Better again. Moore chases the ball into the channel and pinches off a dithering Armenia defender. Williams in in support and wins a corner as his shot is deflected wide.

Another good corner not properly cleared and Brooks tries to get the ball out of his feet but the dark red swarm stop him getting a shot away.

Moore has taken a blow to the face and needs a bit of a clean-up operation to clear the blood

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:16 , Luke Baker

14 mins: Neco Williams takes on Dashyan down the left and is clumsily brought down for a free-kick. Wilson curls it into a dangerous area but Armenia head it away.

Brooks takes the ball to the by-line and clips it back across the area but Armenia again hold firm. Better from Wales though

WATCH: Armenia take the lead

14:14 , Luke Baker

Here’s the moment Armenia took an early lead in Yerevan.

Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:12 , Luke Baker

10 mins: Wales struggling to get a real foothold here in Yerevan. Ampadu misplaces a pass out of play and that sums up the performance so far. Aside from that Brooks shot, they’ve offered little

CLOSE! Armenia 1-0 Wales

14:11 , Luke Baker

7 mins: That’s better from Wales. A good response to falling one behind as they win an attacking throw. It’s hurled long into the box by Roberts and comes out to Brooks on the edge of the area.

He fires in a shot which is only inches over the bar with Armenian keeper Cancarevic desperately leaping but unable to get anything on it

GOAL! Armenia 1-0 Wales (Lucas Zelarayan, 5 mins)

14:09 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Oh no! That’s not what Wales needed at all. Bichakhchyan whips in the corner, Rodon’s header is straight up in the air, it’s beautifully brought down by Lucas Zelarayan, he cuts across the edge of the box and fires a shot into the bottom right corner beyond a diving Danny Ward. Disaster

Armenia 0-0 Wales

14:07 , Luke Baker

4 mins: Joy down the right for Armenia as Bichakhchyan gets past his man but the cross is blocked for a corner.

Armenia 0-0 Wales

14:04 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Good early pressing by Wales to pin Armenia back in their own half but the hosts able to build their way out. A long ball into the Wales box is then well dealt with by Joe Rodon and Danny Ward hoofs clear.

KICK-OFF! Armenia 0-0 Wales

14:01 , Luke Baker

1 min: And we’re off! Can Wales keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes on track?

Armenia vs Wales

14:00 , Luke Baker

We’re about to get underway in Yerevan. A huge game for Wales

Over 30 Wales fans arrested in Armenia ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier

13:53 , Luke Baker

More than 30 Wales football fans have been arrested in Armenia ahead of Saturday’s European Championship qualifier in Yerevan.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that 32 supporters had been arrested in the Armenian capital and that the Foreign Office was involved.

An FAW statement read: “The FAW are aware of the situation regarding our fans in Yerevan and we are in regular discussions with the travelling police and FSA (Football Supporters’ Association) Cymru.

“FSA Cymru are the fan embassy who have contact with the local authorities as well as South Wales Police, who are here to liaise with local law enforcement.

“The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office are also involved.”

Around 1,200 Wales fans are in Yerevan, having made the 2,300-mile journey to one of European football’s distant outposts.

FSA Cymru’s X/Twitter account Fan Embassy Wales posted before the game: “Lots of tickets touts in streets leading to stadium...be wary of them...the police have stated that no fans will be allowed in wrong ends of stadium.”

Ben Davies keen to prove doubters wrong as Wales target another major tournament

13:48 , Luke Baker

Ben Davies insists Wales are determined to prove the doubters wrong by making Euro 2024 and reaching a fourth major tournament in five attempts.

Wales are preparing for decisive Euro 2024 ties against Armenia and Turkey knowing qualification for next summer’s finals is in their own hands.

Last month’s stunning 2-1 upset win over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia has set Rob Page’s side up for what could be another momentous week in Welsh football.

Tottenham defender Davies, stand-in skipper for the injured Aaron Ramsey on the night and again this week, gave a rousing ‘huddle’ speech after the Croatia game that was caught on camera.

Evoking the words of Dafydd Iwan’s Yma O Hyd – the 1980s folk protest song which has been adopted by the Football Association of Wales as an anthem and translates as “Still Here” – Davies declared that the Dragons never give in.

“It was just a case of showing the reason why we’re here,” Davies said of a speech which came during a campaign in which Wales have had to adapt to life without the match-winning exploits of the retired Gareth Bale.

“It was backs against the walls stuff, it was showing that people doubted us again but we’re still standing. We’re standing up against the challenges and here we are with two games to go still in the fight.”

Ben Davies keen to prove doubters wrong as Wales target another major tournament

Harry Wilson knew he had to step up for Wales after Gareth Bale retirement

13:42 , Luke Baker

Harry Wilson admits the onus was on him to step out of Gareth Bale’s shadow and keep Wales on track for major tournaments.

Boss Rob Page revealed recently he spoke to Wilson last summer and told him he was no longer simply a squad member and that he is a “big player” for Wales.

Wilson responded with a hand in both goals in September’s 2-0 win in Latvia, and then scored twice in the stunning 2-1 victory over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia last month.

Those two wins lifted Wales up to second in Group D and they will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 by taking six points from their final two games, away to Armenia and at home to Turkey.

“Gaz provided a lot of moments for us on the pitch in times that we needed him,” Fulham forward Wilson said of Wales’ record scorer Bale, who retired from football in January.

“So for me being an attacking player, I need to start stepping up in those moments, and thankfully I was able to do that in the Croatia game.”

Harry Wilson knew he had to step up for Wales after Gareth Bale retirement

Wales v Armenia: Key talking points

13:36 , Luke Baker

Yellow peril

Defensive pair Chris Mepham and Neco Williams will be walking disciplinary tightropes in Armenia.

Both players have picked up two bookings in the campaign, and a third would rule them out of Tuesday’s final qualifier against Turkey.

Wales have yet to lose any player to three bookings, although Joe Morrell and Kieffer Moore served two-match bans for respective red cards against Turkey and Armenia in the summer.

Wales v Armenia: Key talking points

13:31 , Luke Baker

Repeat or revenge?

Wales have failed to beat Armenia in three meetings.

There were two draws in 2002 World Cup qualifying, 2-2 in Yerevan when John Hartson scored a brace, before a goalless Cardiff clash.

Wales were expected to breeze past Armenia – 71 places below them on the FIFA rankings when they met in June – but a 4-2 defeat damaged their Euro 2024 qualification hopes.

More than one Welsh player has mentioned avenging that loss in the build-up to the Yerevan return.

Wales v Armenia: Key talking points

13:26 , Luke Baker

Midfield promise

There was much wailing in Wales when Joe Allen hung up his international boots following the World Cup in Qatar.

Allen played a massive role over the last decade and midfield was seen as a problem area in the wake of his departure.

But Ethan Ampadu, with nearly 50 caps at the age of 23, has shown his leadership qualities in striking up an effective partnership with 19-year-old Jordan James.

The pair were magnificent in getting the better of Croatia’s much-vaunted midfield last month.

Wales v Armenia: Key talking points

13:21 , Luke Baker

Brennan’s back

The loss of Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson to injury last month was a big blow.

Johnson’s pace and movement can trouble any defence, but boss Rob Page plugged the gap against Croatia by utilising a three-man forward line of David Brooks, Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore.

All three performed superbly with Wilson claiming a match-winning double.

Johnson now returns but only as a bench option – with Page opting to maintain the Brooks-Wilson-Moore frontline. Johnson is likely to have a huge role as a sub, with the pace of Daniel James also an option from the bench.

Wales v Armenia: Key talking points

13:16 , Luke Baker

Deja vu

The parallels between Wales’ successful Euro 2020 qualification and the current campaign are hard to resist.

Wales reached Euro 2020 with a fast finish – holding 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia to a Cardiff draw before winning in Azerbaijan and downing Hungary after back-to-back summer defeats.

Having suffered another pointless June and just beaten Croatia in Cardiff, Wales head to the Caucasus region again to take on Azerbaijan’s neighbour Armenia before finishing with a visit from Turkey.

Six more points will do.

Injured Aaron Ramsey serving as Wales’s lucky mascot in Armenia

13:11 , Luke Baker

Rob Page hopes the presence of Aaron Ramsey can help Wales realise their Euro 2024 dream after the injured captain joined them on their long trek to Armenia.

Midfielder Ramsey has not played since mid-September after damaging a knee tendon, missing last month’s stunning victory over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia that has left automatic qualification in Wales’ own hands entering the final two games.

The 32-year-old, however, has taken the unusual step of an injured player being present for Wales’ 4,600-round mile trip to Yerevan, one of European football’s most remote outposts.

“Rambo’s travelled with the lads, which is brilliant,” Page said ahead of the penultimate qualifier at the Republican Stadium, the scene of their only previous visit to this corner of Eastern Europe in 2001 – a game the manager played in.

“It’s the presence around the changing room. I used to say it with Gareth Bale. Aaron falls into the same category for me.”

Injured Aaron Ramsey serving as Wales’s lucky mascot in Armenia

Armenia team news

13:05 , Luke Baker

And here’s the Armenia team to take on Wales. It shows nine of the same starters from the side that won 4-2 in Cardiff back in June.

Wales team news - Brennan Johnson on the bench

13:05 , Luke Baker

Rob Page has kept faith with the XI that started the win over Croatia last time out. That means that despite Spurs star Brennan Johnson returning from injury, he’s only on the bench.

Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore gets the start up front with Harry Wilson and David Brooks among the other attacking players in the starting XI. Ben Davies captains the side in the absence of Aaron Ramsey.

Wales starting XI: Danny Ward, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore.

Wales team news

12:58 , Luke Baker

Here’s the Wales team that will face Armenia this afternoon

What do Wales need to qualify for Euro 2024?

12:52 , Luke Baker

Wales are so close to qualifying for a third straight men’s European Championship but there’s still work to do to get over the line.

Rob Page’s men are currently second in qualifying Group D, with two more fixtures left to play and only the top two teams in each group earn automatic qualification for next summer’s Euros.

Wales face Armenia in Yerevan this afternoon before concluding their campaign by hosting Turkey on Tuesday. That is Turkey’s sole remaining game – they are currently clear at the top of the group on 16 points with qualification certain, and a win or draw will secure their spot as group winners.

Wales are currently level on 10 points with Croatia, each side having played six games. The 2018 World Cup finalists take on struggling Latvia before finishing their group efforts against Armenia.

Regardless of Croatia’s results, though, two wins from two will be enough for Wales to reach Euro 2024. This is due to their superior head-to-head record over Croatia, drawing the away fixture in Split in March and then securing a 2-1 win in Cardiff last month.

If Wales match or better Croatia’s final two results, they will finish ahead of them.

For all the permutations, including how Armenia can still qualify, check out the article below:

What do Wales need to qualify for Euro 2024?

When is Wales vs Armenia and how can I watch it?

12:44 , Luke Baker

When is Wales vs Armenia?

The match takes place tonight, Saturday 18 November, with a kick off time of 2pm GMT, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Armenia.

How can I watch it?

In the UK the match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 and in the Welsh language on S4C.

Viaplay subscribers can also watch the contest on their website and app, while Channel 4 will show a free live stream in Welsh on their website.

Is Armenia vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euros qualifier

12:34 , Luke Baker

Wales have their backs against the wall to try and secure their qualification for Euro 2024, and need a win over Armenia.

The team recovered from a disappointing start to their campaign, but require victories over Armenia and Turkey to finish in the automatic promotion places.

Wales can take encouragement from their 2-1 win over Croatia last month, but lost to both their upcoming opponents in June.

The similarities are clear between this campaign and Wales’ successful Euro 2020 qualification, when they reached the trophy after a strong finish, holding Croatia to a draw before back-to-back wins over Azerbaijan and Hungary secured their place in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

Is Armenia vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euros qualifier

Armenia v Wales

12:24 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Armenia vs Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying. It’s a huge afternoon for Wales as they can keep qualification in their own hands with victory in Yerevan.

The Welsh know that wins today and on Tuesday against Turkey will send them to Euro 2024 but they suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Armenia in Cardiff over the summer, so won’t underestimate their opponents.

Stick with us for full live coverage of the game.