Armed National Guard Members Patrol Beaches in Cabo San Lucas Ahead of Hurricane Norma

Heavily armed members of Mexico’s National Guard were seen patrolling the beach in Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur, in a video shared on Friday, October 20 ahead of Hurricane Norma’s arrival.

In a tweet, Mexico’s National Coordination of Civil Protection said the guard were carrying out tours of beaches in the area, with “the protection of the population” their priority.

The footage emerged as heavy rain lashed Baja California, situated on Mexico’s western coast.

As of 4am local time on Saturday, October 21, residents were being urged to avoid leaving their homes if they are in a safe place, with the hurricane described as a danger to life.

Norma approached the Baja California peninsula as a Category 3 hurricane and was expected to bring winds of up to 80 mph along with torrential rainfall, according to the National Coordination of Civil Protection.

Hurricane conditions were expected to begin impacting the area on Saturday and would last through Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: CNPC via Storyful