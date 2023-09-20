Armed Forces personnel and their families face 1,000 sewage leaks in a year

The MoD says it is investing £400 million to improve military housing - JEFF SPICER/AFP

Armed Forces personnel and their families suffered more than a thousand sewage leaks in their accommodation in the last year.

A total 1,186 reports of sewage issues in Ministry of Defence (MoD) housing were made over the last 12 months, including backed-up toilets and kitchen sinks, blocked sewage and foul water drains.

The figures were obtained via a Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats, as they called for the Government to “urgently improve” accommodation for service personnel and their families.

Richard Foord MP, the party’s defence spokesman, said that it was “shameful” that members of the Armed Forces “are having to put up with substandard accommodation, including homes that are leaking sewage.

“Having served with soldiers who are affected, I know just how important it is that we value them properly and treat them with respect, instead of simply assuming that they will put up with it as this Government seems to.”

Mr Foord added: “Providing a decent home should be the bare minimum, yet the Conservatives continue to place our service personnel and their families in accommodation which is too often totally inadequate.”

Wallace was ‘not shy’ about taking action

The MoD spent at least £144 million on contracts with private firms to maintain service families’ accommodation in 2022.

At the beginning of this year, Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, said that he was “not shy” about taking action over the state of service accommodation.

When questioned in January by MPs, Mr Wallace told the Commons: “In some areas they have made progress, in some areas their progress is comparable or better than the private sector.

“There is still work to be done on it, I’m most concerned about mould and dampness… in areas around heating we have seen some success.”

A freedom of Information request asked for the number of sewage leaks reported in MoD housing over the previous 12 months.

The department confirmed that 1,186 reports referred to sewage issues in that period, including “sewage and foul water, both external and internal.

“Examples would be external leaks from the sewage utility access hole, internal backing up of toilets/kitchen sinks and blocked sewage/foul water drains.”

A spokesman for the MoD said: “We take the quality of our accommodation very seriously and we are investing £400 million to improve military housing and ensure service families have the standard of accommodation they rightly deserve.

“Many reports of sewage issues are minor leaks and partial blockages, which are resolved quickly by our contractors. Incidents are prioritised on the severity of the issue and whether other facilities are available for personnel and their families.”