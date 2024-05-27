Armed Forces Cycling Classic to shut down Arlington roads

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said the 2024 Armed Forces Cycling Classic: Challenge Ride and Crystal Cup bicycle races will shut down a number of roads.

The event will take place from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 2.

These roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:

12 th Street S., from S. Elm St. to Crystal Dr.

Crystal Drive, from 12 th St. S. to 15 th St. S.

Westbound 15 th St. S., from Crystal Dr. to S. Fern St.

S. Eads St., from 15th St. S. to Army Navy Dr.

These roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday:

Richmond Highway, from 20 th St. S. to I-395

Route 110, from Richmond Highway to Wilson Boulevard/I-66

This road will be closed from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday:

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Highland St. to Washington Boulevard

These roads will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday:

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Edgewood St. to N. Highland St.

Wilson Boulevard, from 10 th St. N. to Washington Boulevard

N. Fillmore St., from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard – there will be no access to Clarendon Boulevard from N. Fillmore St.

Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Edgewood St.

Washington Boulevard, from Kirkwood Road to N. Garfield St.

Washington Boulevard, from N. Garfield St. to 10 th Street N. – westbound only

N. Highland St., from Washington Boulevard to 13 th St. N. – access to the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland St. will be available.

N. Garfield St., from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

ACPD said drivers should expect increased police presence in these areas, to be mindful of the road closures and be alert for pedestrians.

Street parking will be restricted while the roads are closed. Any cars illegally parked may be ticketed or towed. Any cars that are towed should call (703) 558-2222.

