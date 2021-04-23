Armed with 11 picks, Eagles aim to improve draft record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB MAADDI
·4 min read
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Philadelphia. The Eagles have drafted so poorly over the past seven years that fans go to baseball games and chant for Roseman to be fired. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted so poorly over the past seven years that fans go to baseball games and chant for general manager Howie Roseman to be fired.

Carson Wentz is the only player drafted by Philadelphia since 2014 who has been to a Pro Bowl and he was traded to Indianapolis two months ago. The Eagles have done well accumulating extra draft picks through trades, including moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the first round on Thursday night, but there’s little confidence in their ability to select quality players.

“We’re proud of our group of scouts and our front office who have contributed to our team,” Roseman said this week. “It hasn’t always been perfect. The draft is an inexact science. When you look at hit rates throughout the draft and where you’re picking, whether it’s in the first round and going down less and you look at the rest of the league, it’s certainly an inexact science. We’re constantly striving to do better.”

The Eagles took wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick last year. He had 31 catches. Justin Jefferson went one pick later to Minnesota. He caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Reagor battled injuries and still may pan out but his inconsistency as a rookie, coupled with Jefferson’s success, contributes to the “Fire Howie” chants that resonant at Phillies games and wherever Eagles fans are gathered.

The team finished 4-11-1 last season and fired coach Doug Pederson just three years after he won a Super Bowl. Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni replaced him and he’s brought plenty of energy and enthusiasm.

Sirianni became the brunt of criticism in fickle Philly this week because he said he played rock, paper, scissors with draft prospects to gauge their competitiveness during virtual interviews.

Nobody will care if the team ends up selecting a star player.

The Eagles added an extra first-round pick in 2022 by trading down six spots and it’s possible they’ll move back down or up again. If they stay put, it would be wise for a rebuilding team with many holes to take the best player available.

Possibilities at No. 12 include Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, and South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Even a quarterback is a possibility if one of the top guys falls. The team didn’t commit to Jalen Hurts as the starter, mainly as pre-draft strategy in case a QB slips and they wants to make a deal.

“The reason we traded back from six to 12 was because flexibility creates opportunity,” Roseman said.

IN THE TRENCHES

Since selecting tight end Keith Jackson 13th overall in 1988, the Eagles have picked among the top half of the first round 13 times. They’ve taken an offensive or defensive lineman 11 times and the other two picks were QBs. The team values linemen, so Slater and USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker are strong candidates to bolster the offensive side. Michigan’s Kwity Paye is a possibility if they choose an edge rusher.

SIZE DOESN’T MATTER

Some teams may be concerned that Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy, measured just over 6-foot and weighed 166 pounds at the medical check in Indianapolis last week. The Eagles don’t shy away from smaller wideouts, however. They hit on DeSean Jackson several years ago and have been looking for a player like him.

“Good players come in all shapes and sizes, and so we’re not going to discriminate based on any of those things,” Roseman said.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL

The Eagles have 11 total picks, including two in the third and seventh rounds and three in the sixth. Roseman is known for being active, so look for movement.

“We’re talking to teams in front of us,” Roseman said. “We’ll talk to teams in back of us. We’ll figure out what they’d be willing to do if their guy is there.”

THE ERTZ DILEMMA

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is likely to be traded during the three-day draft. Ertz and the team couldn’t agree on a contract extension before last season and it became clear the organization is ready to move on. The Eagles could add Ertz to sweeten any trade package.

A COLLABORATION

There have been several reports saying the coaching staff and scouting and analytical departments haven’t been on the same page in recent years. Roseman, Sirianni and vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl made it clear that’s not the case.

“It’s really a total group effort inside the building to get this going for next week, and we’re really excited about that,” Roseman said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Golic to announce the Eagles day 2 picks during 2021 NFL draft

    Former Eagles DT Mike Golic to announce Day 2 picks at 2021 NFL draft

  • Howie Roseman: We’re constantly striving to draft better

    The Eagles won the franchise’s first Super Bowl title to end the 2017 season. Things have unraveled since, with the team bottoming out with a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020. Although it cost coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz their jobs in Philadelphia, General Manager Howie Roseman remains. The Eagles are where they are, in [more]

  • Jim Irsay: Colts’ success in 2021 dependent on Carson Wentz

    Irsay knows the team's success is dependent on its new QB.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Looking for a lifetime of income in retirement? Here are three dividend stocks to look at right now.

  • Kim Kardashian wearing a bikini while studying for the bar exam is such a mood

    Her bedazzled laptop cover is the 2021 equivalent of Elle Woods' fluffy pen ✨😍

  • Jake Paul calls for Pete Davidson to be banned from boxing commentary after comedian ridicules him to his face

    Paul also said he believed Davidson was creating drama for ‘more clout’

  • CMU set to hire Tony Barbee as next men's basketball coach

    Fans of the Central Michigan basketball program have been clamoring for a splash hire, and rumors swirling Thursday afternoon appear to make those dreams come true. The Chippewas have found their next men's basketball head coach in Tony Barbee, who will leave Kentucky after seven seasons as an assistant coach to John Calipari. Barbee, 49, played college basketball at UMass under Calipari while also coaching with him at Memphis from 2000-06.

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Where will the wild cards of the NFL draft land?

    These rookies might not be headed straight for the first round, but they could provide a splash in the NFL. Liz Loza delivers her NFL draft fantasy profiles for some wild-card players.

  • Jaylen Brown won't play in Celtics vs. Nets, Evan Fournier could return

    The Boston Celtics will be without one of their two All-Stars in Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden, but they also could get a key reserve back in the lineup.

  • A human trafficking survivor on what the BIPOC community needs to know

    Human trafficking—also known as modern-day slavery—is affecting the BIPOC community with Black girls at the forefront, at extremely alarming rates. While Rhimes is shedding light on the topic on-screen, Toni D. Rivera, a former sex traffic survivor, is using her life story to save others in real life. Through her non-profit, the R.O.S.E. Organization (Restore Overcome Sexual Exploitation), Rivera has helped more than 2,000 families and survivors within the last three years.

  • Browns pick up fifth-year options on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

    Baker Mayfield will stay with the Browns through at least 2022.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Michelle Pfeiffer’s Lives Matter

    Michelle Pfeiffer’s role as Frances Price, a sardonic widow and mother living out her dwindling inheritance in French Exit, is the finest characterization in any movie from 2020. That she is not in contention for this weekend’s Academy Awards is reason enough to ignore the charade. It has become a kangaroo court in denial of meritocracy, an offense that deserves disdain the same way that Frances Price battles modern hypocrisy. She pulls her son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges) out of his boarding school, and they book an ocean liner to France, knowing she will meet her destiny. In this comedy about wealth and death, Frances takes on privilege and finality with a boldness that Pfeiffer, whose film career began as the cheerleading babe in Grease 2, had to refine her talent to achieve. Defying all obstacles, Frances is world-weary without becoming defeatist. She questions social proprieties and keeps moving forward — an existential cheerleader wearing couture as a middle-aged socialite’s armor. Frances insults anyone in her way, saving admiration for others who transgress (her perception of a Parisian street bum) and for Malcolm, the son she dotes on (“I’ve never been so hurt as when I saw your face for the first time, because you were me”). French Exit is a variation on Patrick Dennis’s Auntie Mame, the très gay comic novel from the 1950s in which a madcap woman urges her nephew to “live, live, live!” Pfeiffer’s madcap turn is not a drag queen, but her graying red hair, pale skin, and low voice impersonate French art-film actress Isabelle Huppert, whom an American arriviste might envy as a model of haughtiness. Pfeiffer uses that exasperatingly humorless attitude so that Frances (novelist Patrick deWitt’s Millennial twist on Auntie Mame) approaches mortality with the eccentricity of a screwball comedy heroine. The scene where Frances starts a fire in a Paris restaurant just to get a snotty waiter’s attention is as audacious as any stunt Carole Lombard or Katharine Hepburn ever pulled, yet ominous. Similarly, Frances is attached to a black cat who she believes is her late husband’s reincarnation. That outré trait recalls Pfeiffer’s previous career high as the mousey girl who becomes vengeful Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992), but French Exit isn’t phantasmagoric like Tim Burton’s comic-book satire. While director Azazel Jacobs and cinematographer Tobias Datum give the film nicely subdued lighting, its tenuous realism is made credible through Frances/Pfeiffer’s affectations. She masters multiple emotions in simple facial expressions. It’s an extraordinary balance of motherliness, cynicism, and eroticism. Frances’s thoughts on masculinity (“What a lottery life is!”) make her an original. DeWitt’s screenplay has its own affectations, attempting an adult Wes Anderson fable or a dry Whit Stillman drama. Frances and Malcolm attract other eccentrics — soulmates offering peculiar friendship. Frances asserts, “I believe that friendship is a greater force for good than any religion.” But the film’s centerpiece belongs to an expat spinster (Valerie Mahaffey) who recites Emily Dickinson: “We journey to the day / And tell each other how we sang / To keep the dark away.” Its gentle weirdness is a moment of near-perfection — but Jacobs cuts away too soon. In Jacobs’s previous film, The Lovers, the storytelling seemed to be going nowhere, but this film finds drollery in the disjunction between life and relationships. Jacobs circles around his own Anderson/Stillman sense of privilege, and that revelation may explain why French Exit was largely dismissed by critics and eventually ignored at the Oscars. Despite unconvincing rhetoric about “equity,” the media overlook the reality of our culture’s class crisis. And the crisis of moral insecurity is the phantom haunting Frances. Her snideness toward cops and her support of street rabble seem contradictory, yet they evoke today’s urban bourgeoisie that is either crumbling or newly empowered, yet currently in control of the way the world looks at itself. Jacobs and DeWitt seem sympathetic, but they achieve art when — through Pfeiffer — their film is analytical. Frances Price is exactly the type that the media protect as their own — and they do so by failing to acknowledge Pfeiffer’s humanizing insight. ***** For the Oscar-minded, here’s my better-than choices: Best Film: Straight Up. Best Director: James Sweeney (Straight Up) followed by Christophe Honoré (On a Magical Night). Best Actor: James Sweeney (Straight Up) followed by George MacKay (True History of the Kelly Gang). Best Actress: Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) followed by Katie Findlay (Straight Up). Best Supporting Actor: David Thewlis (I’m Thinking of Ending Things). Best Supporting Actress: Letitia Wright (Mangrove).

  • Iron Man Fans Ask Marvel to Bring Tony Stark Back to Life on L.A. Billboard

    “Avengers: Endgame,” which had its worldwide premiere two years ago, gave Tony Stark a well-deserved heroic ending. After proclaiming his titular line, “I am Iron Man,” Stark snapped his fingers and had Thanos and his Chitauri army disintegrated into dust. Even though wielding the power of the Infinity Stones killed him in the end, Stark […]

  • Steph Curry is in a battle to make the playoffs and the fans are the beneficiaries

    Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.

  • Once 'naive' about anti-Asian hate, Jeremy Lin is taking racism head-on

    Once hesitant to speak out against racism, Lin is now a champion of challenging anti-Asian hate in America.

  • NFL draft betting: Is elite tight end prospect Kyle Pitts locked in as a top-five pick?

    Kyle Pitts' draft position likely hinges on what happens with the QBs.

  • Raptors' Malachi Flynn, Freddie Gillespie forced to sing Miley Cyrus for rookie initiation

    Freddie Gillespie embraced the moment. Malachi Flynn, not so much.

  • Ross Chastain having a humbling year with Chip Ganassi Racing

    Ross Chastain is a race-car driver who has seen it all during his time in NASCAR. But this year, he finds himself with the best opportunity of his racing career. After making a staple of overachieving in underfunded equipment for nearly a decade, Chastain got the break he was hoping for last fall, when he […]

  • Adam Sandler Stole the 2021 Spirit Awards and Set the Standard for Virtual Awards Presenter

    Sandler offered a follow-up to his memorable 2020 Indie Spirits acceptance speech.