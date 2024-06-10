Armando Broja wanted by Bundesliga side who think they have secret to get him scoring

Armando Broja wanted by Bundesliga side who think they have secret to get him scoring

Armando Broja is a wanted man this summer – even more than anticipated.

It’s clear that Chelsea aren’t interested in keeping him around. In fact, they’re so uninterested they loaned him out in January despite not really having any other fit options up front in the squad. So a departure looks certain, and one by one teams are coming out of the woodwork.

There’s decent Premier League interest, plus Italian sides like AC Milan have been linked.

Kicker, a very reliable source in Germany, today claim that Wolfsburg are sniffing around him too. They say that it’s all down to Ralph Hassenhuttl, the coach who worked with Broja on his loan at Southampton a couple of years ago. After steering Wolfsburg clear of relegation this year, he’s now looking to take them up a gear.

Broja was a bit of a revelation for struggling Southampton, scoring regularly despite them being a poor team, and after a couple of rocky years with injury a reunion might be what they both need.

Armando Broja’s season stats.

A market starting to develop

As we wrote in our piece earlier today about Everton interest in Broja, we’re not too worried about individual teams and their interest. The important thing is that there’s a market for the striker, who struggled for minutes of any sort at Fulham in the second half of last season.

We wouldn’t be surprised if teams were wary after that – but as the German sources point out, the existing relationship between Hasenhuttl and the Albania striker means the Austrian coach already knows what he can do.

It seems there will be plenty of interest in Broja this summer after all, and we’re delighted. If he can score a couple of goals for Albania at the Euros, we’re sure that interest will only increase…