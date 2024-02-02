Armando Broja transfer news: Fulham sign Chelsea striker on loan

Armando Broja made his Chelsea debut in 2020

Fulham have signed Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan for the rest of the season.

Broja, 22, has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this campaign, scoring two goals.

The Albania international was also a target for Wolves and AC Milan during the winter transfer window.

"It feels amazing. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started, meet the players and manager and play for the fans," said Broja.

"The fans always play a big role and I can't wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I'm going to work hard for the team and create a real bond. I'm really honoured and excited to be here."

He missed half of the 2022-23 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2022.

Broja is a graduate of Chelsea's academy and has scored three goals in 38 appearances since making his debut against Everton in March 2020.

Fulham are 12th in the Premier League, two places and six points behind Chelsea, and just six teams have scored fewer than the Cottagers' tally of 28 goals in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has joined French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg on loan.

The 19-year-old was on loan at Nottingham Forest at the beginning of this campaign, but only made two appearances before being recalled by Chelsea this month.

The club always planned to loan Santos out again this season to continue his development.

Strasbourg are also owned by Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbahli, with the Chelsea co-owners buying a majority stake in the club in June 2023.