Armando Bacot has workout with this NBA team ahead of June’s draft

Armando Bacot wrapped up his North Carolina career this past season, spending five seasons in Chapel Hill after being granted an extra year for the COVID-19 pandemic. He left the program as the all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, as well as second overall in scoring.

Bacot’s career was fantastic for the Tar Heels and with his college days over, he’s looking to take the next step in his basketball dreams.

On Monday, Bacot was one of a few players to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team held a day of practices for college players in the city. Also joining Bacot in the workout were Dennis (Baylor), David Jones (Memphis) and Tyler Thomas (Hofstra) per Adam Zagoria:

The LA Lakers today hosted draft prospects Armando Bacot (UNC), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), David Jones (Memphis) and Tyler Thomas (Hofstra) for a pre-draft workout, per league source. https://t.co/JhM6hbT2jP — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 3, 2024

In five years at UNC, Bacot averaged 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game which included a junior year that saw him average 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Bacot is projected to go undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft but it didn’t stop the Lakers from taking a look at him. He very well could find his way on a G-League team to begin his career and try to work his way up. Performing well in the workouts could be the start of working his way there.

