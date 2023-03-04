Armando Bacot on late-season Oscar Robertson Trophy List

UNC basketball senior forward Armando Bacot is quietly putting together another impressive season for the Tar Heels. With a big game looming against Duke on Saturday, the Tar Heels will lean on Bacot to have a big game and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

But before that, Bacot took a step forward in potentially earning an honor.

Bacot was one of 15 players named to the late-season Oscar Robertson Trophy List which is one of several awards that honors the national player of the year in college basketball. The forward was the only player from the Atlantic Coast Conference named to the list.

Joining Bacot on the list is Antoine Davis (Detroit), Kendric Davis (Memphis), Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Kris Murray (Iowa), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Oscar Tschiebwe (Kentucky), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Azuloas Tubelis (Arizona) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA).

Bacot is averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

The award will be announced during Final Four weekend in Houston.

