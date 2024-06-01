Armando Bacot reveals his top five UNC teammates on Ian Jackson’s podcast

These days everyone has a podcast, including incoming five-star recruit Ian Jackson, who asked University of North Carolina record breaker Armando Bacot the one-million-dollar question.

Who is Bacot’s top five UNC players he’s played with?

Jackson and his co-host Pat Wavy had Bacot on the Captain Jack podcast, asking him a slew of questions. The one that easily took the icing was getting the Tar Heel to answer the five best players he teamed up with while at UNC.

Bacot has played with stellar talent during his playing days with UNC, including a few current NBA players. Some names that Bacot said were a given, however, there were a few shockers that he named.

The big man had no problem naming RJ Davis, Cole Anthony, and Caleb Love, but after that things got tricky.

It’s always fun to go down memory lane, especially seeing the onslaught of talented players Bacot laced up with. Seeing Day'Ron Sharpe was a bit of a surprise, but hard to deny how unstoppable that force was.

Davis was a given, but it was also nice that Anthony got acknowledged for his freshman campaign. Picking Brady Manek over Harrison Ingram had to be hard, but then again, who could deny UNC’s version of Larry Bird?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire