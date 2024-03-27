Armando Bacot reveals the spark in March Madness’ win over Michigan State

The UNC men’s basketball program has had a fruitful March Madness thus far, taking down Michigan State to advance to the Sweet 16.

One of the players leading the charge is Armando Bacot, who played a significant role in the Tar Heels March Madness run two seasons ago. In the win against Michigan State, Bacot poured in 18 points, marking the eighth time in as many NCAA tournament games he has scored in double digits.

The ending score screamed dominance, but that was far from the truth if you account for how the game started. It was UNC, who was behind double-digits early. Thankfully for Tar Heel fans, a spark happened. Following the game, Bacot met with the media to discuss that spark.

“I’ve been saying all year how deep of a team we are… Paxson (Wojcik), I mean he started that run, and without him, we don’t get that lead, especially early on,” Bacot said. “For him to go out there versus his dad’s team and make those huge plays, and that unselfish play where he had the layup and threw it out to RJ. It was kinda something like the Warriors we do…It got us going and the crowd going.”

In the win, Bacot tacked on seven rebounds, which ended his streak of NCAA tournament games with 15 rebounds or more. It was another solid outing by the Tar Heel fan favorite, and following the game, he reminded everyone that he predicted the program would be traveling to LA for the Sweet 16.

Armando Bacot “We going to LA…I told y’all” pic.twitter.com/sa6EKOlosx — Juice Adkins (@RichardJAdkins) March 24, 2024

If the Tar Heels want to continue their run in the NCAA Tournament, not only will Bacot be important but the depth of UNC as well. If they can get consistent play from the bench, they will be a hard team to beat.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire