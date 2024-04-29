Armando Bacot reveals he nearly had Anthony Edwards playing at UNC

When it comes to recruiting, not many people have done it like UNC basketball star Armando Bacot, who revealed he nearly had Anthony Edwards lacing up in Carolina blue threads.

On Monday, Bacot revealed on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) that he nearly had Edwards playing in Chapel Hill. Edwards was a 5-star recruit who ended up going 1st overall in the 2020 draft after one season with Georgia.

The statement came in as a response to retired NFL QB turned sports analyst Dan Orlovsky, who asked how the NBA star ended up at Georgia.

As of now, we are not sure if this is Bacot trolling or giving a behind-the-scenes story that could’ve changed the landscape of North Carolina basketball. However, UNC was one of Edwards eight finalist when he was choosing his college home.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the lone year played at Georgia. He was efficient and had a significant impact on defense, earning him SEC Rookie of the Year.

Imagine Edwards in a lineup next to Cole Anthony and the damage that backcourt could’ve done.

