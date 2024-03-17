Armando Bacot now second in all-time ACC double-doubles

Last night was not a good one for the UNC men’s basketball team.

After being favored by nearly 10 points against NC State in Saturday’s ACC Championship, North Carolina lost by nearly 10 in an 84-76 defeat. It seemed like the Wolfpack couldn’t miss. They dominated down low, as the DJ Burns-Mohamed Diarra duo out-played Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot.

Despite how poorly the Tar Heels played Saturday, there was one positive takeaway.

With his 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, Bacot passed Ralph Sampson on the ACC all-time double-doubles list. Bacot now has 85, breaking a tie with Sampson.

Bacot and RJ Davis played extremely well in the ACC Tournament. In fact, the two were the greatest reasons why UNC beat Pitt in the semifinals.

Bacot recorded a double-double in each ACC Tournament game, finishing with 51 points and 33 rebounds. Davis finished with 73 points.

North Carolina’s supporting cast wasn’t great, however. Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan and Elliot Cadeau struggled immensely in the ACC Semis and title game, making just 12 combined shots in the final two rounds.

If the Tar Heels want to do anything in the NCAA Tournament, everyone will need to step up – bench included. Hubert Davis’ reserves played well, so maybe the likes of Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble see more playing time.

One thing’s for certain – if UNC wants to win it all, will need the ACC Tournament version of Armando Bacot.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire