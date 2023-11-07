Armando Bacot notches his 69th double-double

Game one is in the books for the UNC men’s basketball program, and Armando Bacot is already adding to his career accolades, notching his 69th double-double of his collegiate career.

Bacot finished Monday night’s game against Radford with 25 points and 13 rebounds, showing domination early in the paint. The Tar Heel fan favorite spoke at the ACC media day about the UNC legacy he hoped to leave behind, noting a big year was needed to cross out some significant milestones off his bucket list.

Armando Bacot records his 69th career double-double 😤 pic.twitter.com/M9P73hoEbl — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 7, 2023

Easy to see Bacot is working on that loaded preseason list as the Heels are counting on Bacot in his final year to deliver. In 133 games, Bacot has started 132 of them, averaging 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

It will be interesting to see how much Bacot can inflate those stats before he laces up the Jordans as a Tar Heel for the last time.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire