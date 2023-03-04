Armando Bacot named a Wooden Award finalist

The final regular season game of the 2022-23 college basketball season is here as North Carolina battles Duke in a rematch of February’s game in Durham. But as we await for the final Saturday of the regular season, one UNC basketball player earned some recognition.

Senior forward Armando Bacot was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award Watch List as a finalist. The award named the 15 finalists on Saturday morning as Bacot was just one of two ACC players on the list, joining Miami’s Isaiah Wong.

Check out the full list below via CBS Sports:

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Bacot has had a really good season for North Carolina so far, averaging 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

If North Carolina wants to get into the NCAA Tournament and make another run, they are going to need Bacot to play his best as he might be the biggest x-factor moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire