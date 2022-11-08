Armando Bacot named Sporting News First-Team All-American
Fresh off of a season-opening win, UNC basketball forward Armando Bacot was named a Sporting News All-American.
Bacot was listed as a First-Team member, while Caleb Love was on the Third-Team.
Bacot is among the top players in the country coming into this season, fresh off of a junior year in which he averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
On Monday in the UNC season-opener, Bacot had 16 points on 5-of-10 from the field with nine rebounds and one block. During the first half of UNC’s win, he passed Brad Daugherty (1,003) and Mitch Kupchak (1,006) for rebounds in program history — moving to 8th all-time.
Bacot has been listed on numerous All-American teams to begin the year and is one of the main reasons for North Carolina entering the season as the top team in the country.
Here are the full teams:
FIRST TEAM
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
SECOND TEAM
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Keyonte George, Baylor
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
THIRD TEAM
Kendric Davis, Memphis
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Drew Peterson, USC
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
