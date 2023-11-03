Armando Bacot named to NABC National Player of the Year watch list

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for the 2023-24 college basketball season which tips off next week and they are looking for some redemption after missing the NCAA Tournament.

UNC will return just two starters from last year’s roster after Leaky Black and Pete Nane graduated and Caleb Love transferred. Both Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis will return and will be the two players returning and are arguably the two best players on the team.

For Bacot, he’s been racking up the preseason honors and that was the case again on Thursday. Bacot was one of the players named to the NABC National Player of the Year award preseason watch list.

NABC Player of the Year Watch List. pic.twitter.com/UjwcnaySEc — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 2, 2023

The award is handed out yearly during the week of the Final Four and is voted on by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches.

Below is the full preseason watch list:

Max Abmas, Texas

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

Isaiah Collier, USC

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Boogie Ellis, USC

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Justin Moore, Villanova

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

The Tar Heels will open up the season on November 6 when they host Radford in the Dean Dome.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire