Armando Bacot named to AP All-America Third Team

The 2022-23 season didn’t go as planned for the UNC basketball program, not earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament and then turning down an invitation to the NIT. With North Carolina’s season in the books, the focus now moves to the future.

For center Armando Bacot, he is earning some recognition for his past season.

On Tuesday, Bacot was named to the Associated Press All-America Third Team. He was one of five players on the third team joined by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Tyler Kolek of Marquette.

In his fourth season, Bacot averaged a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He was by far North Carolina’s best player but struggled with injuries, hurting his shoulder in the loss to Indiana, his ankle in a loss to Virginia and battled another ankle injury in the ACC Tournament loss to Virginia.

Bacot still has one year of eligibility left and while he hasn’t made a decision, there’s a legit chance he could come back for another year. If he does, UNC’s outlook next year would be improved.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire