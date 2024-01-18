Armando Bacot moves up to fourth on UNC basketball scoring list

Armando Bacot continues to etch his name in the North Carolina basketball record books as he is in his fifth and final season with the program.

The forward/center has quickly climbed the all-time rebounds, points and double-doubles list here this season. And on Wednesday, he moved up the all-time scoring list again.

Early in the game against Louisville, Bacot got a quick 8 points in the first half as UNC went up big on the Cardinals. In the process, he passed Lennie Rosenbluth for fourth all-time with 2,051 points. Rosenbluth finished his career with 2,047 points.

He does indeed get buckets 😤 @iget_buckets35 Armando Bacot passes Lennie Rosenbluth for fourth most points by a Tar Heel. pic.twitter.com/vL4Mm3sbEM — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 18, 2024

With Bacot being there for five years, it’s given him a chance to really climb the leaderboards. It’s unlikely he catches the leader, Tyler Hansbrough who had 2,872 in his four-year career. But he’s not far behind Sam Perkins for third with 2,145 points.

Phil Ford is second all-time with 2,290 points.

As North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season right now riding a six-game win streak, Bacot has been a big part of that. He had a slow start to the season but has recently turned it up lately. And if he continues to play at this level, UNC will be a tough team to beat.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire