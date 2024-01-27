Armando Bacot makes UNC basketball history in win over Florida State

Armando Bacot continues to etch his name into the University of North Carolina basketball record books.

In his fifth season, Bacot continues to climb the record books in points scored, rebounds, double-doubles, and more. His latest feat on Saturday was something that no North Carolina player has ever done, however.

During the win over Florida State, Bacot didn’t stuff the stat sheet like he usually does but he was one of North Carolina’s best defenders. He had 5 points and 4 rebounds in the game and in the process became the first player in UNC basketball history to record 1,000 defensive rebounds in a career.

One of a kind 🙌 First Tar Heel to reach 1,000 defensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/5kMKLoEhHy — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 27, 2024

In his fifth and final year with UNC, Bacot has helped the Tar Heels to that 9-0 start in ACC play, their best since 2001. He hasn’t had an All-American-type year as of yet but he’s still contributing in a big way, including defensively.

If UNC can even get a little more from Bacot on the offensive end, they will be in good shape for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

