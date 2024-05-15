Armando Bacot looks back on his UNC basketball career in new video

There’s no denying that Armando Bacot has cemented himself as a North Carolina legend, spending five years with the program before it came to an end in 2024.

During his time with the program, Bacot managed to set the all-time UNC rebounding record and finish second in total points. He helped lead UNC to a national championship appearance in 2022, doing so on a bum ankle.

As Bacot’s time is now over, the center who committed to UNC as a four-star prospect, is looking forward to life after basketball. But before that, he looked back on his UNC basketball career and the memories it gave him in a special video on the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account:

Armando Bacot, Tar Heel Legend. pic.twitter.com/B2055r68fP — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 13, 2024

Bacot didn’t meet the criteria for having his jersey up in the Dean Dome rafters but with the career he had, he deserves to be up there. Bacot provided several memorable moments in his career, giving UNC fans a lot to cheer about.

Let’s hope somehow he can get his jersey in the rafters, so when he’s back in the Dean Dome he can see that jersey up there.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire