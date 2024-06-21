Armando Bacot’s littler brother King Bacot already gaining attention

Armando Bacot had a historic career at the University of North Carolina spanning over five seasons. He left as the all-time leader in rebounds, double-doubles, and games played and was second all-time in scoring behind only Tyler Hansbrough.

As Bacot is ready for the next step in his basketball journey, he’s helping his brother get his own name out.

Bacot’s brother, King Bacot, is a seventh grader who is already making some noise on the basketball court. And Armando is there to help amplify it although he has a long way to go until he makes a college decision for himself.

Bacot posted this on X, showcasing his little brother’s skills:

World meet my lil bro King Bacot only in the 7th grade gonna be special @DTKFilms pic.twitter.com/476t185Q2e — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) June 20, 2024

King Bacot is still very early in his recruitment so there’s really nothing to base any favorite schools off of. However, with Bacot’s ties to UNC and King being there numerous times over the years, the Tar Heels have to at least be thought of a team that will be heavily involved for the Virginia prospect.

And if his game is anything close to his brothers, then he will certainly be a fantastic player at the college level.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire