Armando Bacot aggressive as UNC basketball sets tone from start in win vs. Tennessee

CHAPEL HILL – During the introduction of UNC basketball’s starting lineup ahead of the Tar Heels’ game against Tennessee on Wednesday, RJ Davis was shadow boxing.

Once the 17th-ranked Tar Heels tipped off against the 10th-ranked Volunteers, Davis and his teammates connected on some early punches and delivered a knockout blow in a 100-91 victory at the Smith Center.

Tennessee (4-3) entered the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge with the best defensive efficiency in the nation, according to KenPom.com. UNC (6-1) embraced the challenge with an offensive clinic in the first half and responded with a wire-to-wire win.

UNC's RJ Davis (27 points), Armando Bacot (22) and Harrison Ingram (20) combined for 69 points. After missing one game due to an ankle injury, Cormac Ryan had 15 points.

Here are some observations from the Tar Heels' victory.

Runaway first half for the Tar Heels

Tennessee gave up 30 points in the first half vs. Purdue and 35 in the first half vs. Kansas. UNC had 41 with 7:55 left in the first half, leading by as many as 23 points in a runaway first half for the Heels.

UNC led 61-39 against the Vols, who hadn’t given up 50 points in a half since a 107-79 loss to Kentucky in 2022. The Heels had 13 assists on 19 baskets with seven 3-pointers and a 14-for-14 clip at the free-throw line. They also scored 20 points on 10 Tennessee turnovers.

UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot comes out aggressive

Fifth-year senior Armando Bacot hadn’t had back-to-back games with fewer than 10 points since his sophomore season in Chapel Hill until the final two games in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week.

Bacot averaged nine points at the Battle 4 Atlantis. In the first half against Tennessee, Bacot’s aggressiveness with his rim running and position in the post was evident as he scored 15 points, including seven free throws. He also had five rebounds and three assists in the first half.

Elliot Cadeau dishing out a lot of assists

After turning it over eight times with eight assists in UNC’s first three games, freshman guard Elliot Cadeau had 11 assists and one turnover in the Bahamas. In his first start at the Smith Center, Cadeau had 10 assists and no turnovers. UNC had 19 assists on 28 baskets.

UNC opens ACC play vs. Florida State

UNC basketball starts its ACC schedule against Florida State (4-1) on Saturday (2 p.m., ACC Network) at the Smith Center.

