Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Michael Chandler: ‘You are just waiting for a paycheck’

Arman Tsarukyan didn’t stay quiet following Michael Chandler’s recent comments about him passing up a title opportunity.

Tsarukyan, a top UFC lightweight contender, was offered to fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1 after his decision win over Charles Oliveira earlier this month at UFC 300. Although it was a big opportunity, Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) decided to pass up on the opportunity and wait for his turn, given the short amount he would’ve had to prepare.

This caught the attention of many, including Chandler, who was critical of Tsarukyan’s decision. However, Tsarukyan doesn’t expect Chanlder to understand his thought process, as he believes they’re in very different positions.

“I don’t expect you to understand (Michael Chandler),” Tsarukyan wrote on X. “We are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ. You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don’t understand why you waited Conor fight for 2 years, you could’ve lost 4 exciting fights during that time.”

I don’t expect you to understand @MikeChandlerMMA. We are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ. You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don’t understand why you waited Conor fight for 2 years, you could’ve lost 4 exciting fights during that time pic.twitter.com/FfysM0YurV — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 23, 2024

Chandler returns at UFC 303 on June 29 to face Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout. This fight has been years in the making, and has been expected for a long time, as both Chandler and McGregor served as opposing coaches of last year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie