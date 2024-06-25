Arman Tsarukyan fined $25K, suspended nine months by NAC for UFC 300 fan altercation

Arman Tsarukyan’s pre-fight incident with a fan at UFC 300 has come with a cost.

The UFC lightweight contender has been fined $25,000 and suspended nine months by the Nevada Athletic Commission for throwing a punch at a fan during his walkout for his fight against Charles Oliveira on April 13 in Las Vegas. The NAC announced its ruling Tuesday during a monthly board meeting.

Tsarukyan’s suspension is set to terminate nine months from the date of the incident – which is Jan. 12, 2025. The suspension could get reduced to six months if Tsarukyan issues an anti-bullying public service announcement approved by the commission, which would make him eligible to return to action Oct. 12.

Tsarukyan was met with a middle finger by a fan during his walkout before his split decision win over Oliveira. In response, Tsarukyan threw a punch into the crowd, which was captured on the broadcast and from multiple cell phone cameras.

The 27-year-old is currently on a four-fight winning streak and regarded as the next title challenger, given his bout with Oliveira was labeled a “title eliminator” by the UFC.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie