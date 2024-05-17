Armagh & Donegal set for latest Ulster final meeting

Watch the Ulster Ladies Final between Donegal and Armagh from 15:30 BST on Sunday, 19 May on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website [Inpho]

As the dust settles on last week's thrilling encounter in the men's Ulster SFC final, Clones prepares to once again host what promises to be another gripping clash between Armagh and Donegal in the Ulster Ladies final.

Having met in the last three provincial deciders, there is a healthy rivalry between the two sides, who have dominated Ulster over the past decade with title wins in each of the past seven years (Armagh in 2020, 2021 & 2022, Donegal in 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2023).

And very little has separated these teams in past meetings.

However, Greg McGonigle's Armagh will be favourites to win on Sunday after an impressive league campaign which culminated in capturing the Division One title for the first time in the county's history.

Donegal find themselves in a period of transition this season with a more youthful team than previous years.

Experienced players such as Karen Guthrie, Emer Gallagher, Niamh Hegarty and Saskia Boyle have all opted out this year, with Guthrie and Hegarty particularly influential in the county’s provincial triumph last year.

Minor player Katie Dowds has stepped up over the past twelve months after she was handed her senior debut at 16 under former manager Maxi Curran.

The MacCumhaills star is set to line out in her second Ulster final in the space of a few weeks after featuring in the Ulster Minor decider, which Donegal lost to Cavan.

While the players may be familiar foes, it’s new ground for both managers in their first year in charge. John McNulty takes on his first intercounty venture with the Donegal ladies, however the Kilcar man has vast experience in managing senior men’s teams within Donegal.

The winner of Sunday’s contest will join Meath and Tipperary in Group A of the All-Ireland championship. The losing team will be in Group B with Waterford and the winner of Sunday's Munster final between Cork and Kerry.

How to follow on the BBC

You can watch Sunday's final on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with throw-in at St Tiernach's Park scheduled for 15:30 BST.

There will also be live text updates, highlights and a match report on the BBC Sport website.

Team news - Blaithin Mackin on Armagh bench; three Donegal changes

Armagh boss McGonigle has stuck with the 15 that started the Division One final win over Kerry, while Blaithin Mackin is named on the bench having missed the league campaign with a knee injury.

Crossmaglen's Lauren McConville, fresh from winning the LGFA player of the month for April, is named at centre-back.

There are three changes to the Donegal team from their Division Two win over Tipperary.

Abigail Temple Asokuh, Katie Dowds and Jenny McGettigan all start with Laoise Ryan, Patrice Boyle and Jodie McFadden making way.

Armagh: Anna Carr; Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge (capt), Roisin Mulligan; Cait Towe, Lauren McConville, Dearbhla Coleman; Niamh Coleman, Caroline O’Hanlon; Emily Druse, Aoife McCoy, Louise Kenny; Aimee Mackin, Niamh Henderson, Kelly Mallon.

Subs: Brianna Mathers, Maebh McCambridge, Megan McCann, Eve Lavery, Corinna Doyle, Sarah Quigley, Shauna Grey, Caitriona O'Hagan, Niamh Reel, Moya Sheridan, Maeve Lennon, Millie Lavery, Ciara Garvey, Blaithin Mackin, Erin O'Reilly.

Donegal: Claire Friel; Shannon McLaughlin, Abigail Temple Asokuh, Evelyn McGinley; Katie Dowds, Niamh Boyle, Tara Hegarty; Roisin Rodgers, Jenny McGettigan; Caoimhe Keon, Niamh McLaughlin (capt), Amy Boyle Carr; Susanne White, Kathy Herron, Katie Long.

Subs: Orla Corry, Eva Gallagher, Niamh Carr, Jodie McFadden, Lezza Cunningham, Katie O'Donnell, Shauna McFadden, Patrice Boyle, Abbie McGranaghan, Shauna Higgins, Sophie McFeeley, Amy Porter, Aoibhinn O'Connell, Niamh Harkin, Kathyln Doherty.

Key players

Aimee Mackin and Susanne White are two players to watch out for on Sunday [Inpho]

Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

It is almost impossible to talk about this Armagh team and not mention Aimee Mackin.

The Camlough ace has been in sensational form for Armagh throughout their league campaign, amassing a hugely impressive 7-27. If Mackin is on form, Armagh will be hard to stop on Sunday.

Susanne White (Donegal)

Named at left corner-forward, White brings a wealth of experience to a young Donegal side.

The Killybegs player scored seven points in her last league outing against Tipperary and seven in the drawn game with Monaghan. She finished off the league as one of the top scorers in Division Two, earning a spot on the team of the league.

Recent championship meetings

28 May 2023 - Ulster Ladies Football Final Donegal 1-10 Armagh 0-9 (Owenbeg)

A last-minute goal from Ciara McGarvey earned Donegal their first Ulster title since 2019 and denied Armagh an impressive four-in-a-row.

Armagh superstar Aimee Mackin was forced off in the second half after suffering an injury, proving to be costly for the Orchard County.

23 May 2022 - Ulster Ladies Football Final Armagh 3-17 Donegal 2-19 (Clones)

The Tir Chonaill county held a four-point lead approaching the end of normal time, but a determined Armagh team and a goal from Aimee Mackin helped send the game to extra-time.

Kelly Mallon’s last-gasp goal in extra-time broke Donegal hearts as Armagh clinched a dramatic win, securing their third consecutive Ulster title.

21 August 2021 - Ulster Ladies Football Final Armagh 3-12 Donegal 3-11 (Healy Park)

A point from Fionnuala McKenna proved to be the difference on this occasion as Armagh retained their Ulster title by holding off a convincing Donegal comeback.

Geraldine McLaughlin scored the equalising goal in the final 10 minutes but McKenna restored Armagh's lead two minutes later and it proved the winning score despite some nervous late moments for the Orchard women.