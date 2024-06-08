Armagh clinch victory over Meath in All-Ireland opener

Aoife McCoy hit the net twice for Armagh in their win over Meath [Getty Images]

Armagh made a winning start to their All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship campaign with a dramatic 3-9 to 1-14 win over Meath on Saturday.

Aoife McCoy netted for the Ulster hosts as they went in level at 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time in the Group 1 opener at the Athletic Grounds.

Aoibhin Cleary's goal saw Meath move in front but McCoy completed her double before Niamh Coleman found the net as Armagh held on for a one-point victory.

Armagh were without Amy Mackin after the star attacker was ruled out for the season because of an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

McCoy found the Meath net after six minutes as she rifled home to complete a flowing passing move.

The impressive Emma Duggan kept Meath in touch with four first-half points while Eve Lavery split the posts three times for Armagh.

Armagh pulled clear with four straight points - two from Lavery while Kelly Mallon and Blaithin Mackin also slotted over.

Back came Meath with 1-3 without reply as Cleary palmed into the net and Duggan added two more points.

Armagh were three back before McCoy hammered the ball off the bar and in and then Coleman fisted home from a free.

Duggan hit two points in response to leave a point in it but Armagh did just about enough to register a win.