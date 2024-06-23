Armagh beat Mayo to make All-Ireland minor final

Armagh will contest the All-Ireland minor football final after a 0-16 to 1-6 victory over Mayo in their last-four clash at Pearse Park on Saturday.

Advancing to the decider for the first time since 2009, Armagh powered past the Connacht champions with a dominant second half showing.

The Orchard County will face Derry in the final after the hosts had beaten Kerry in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Mayo had made the perfect start to the game, raising green flags in the opening minute of the contest.

Andrew Quinn found the top corner of the net having been played through by Conor Coghill.

Armagh hit the crossbar on two separate occasions in the opening exchanges, but the sides went in level at half-time with the scoreboard showing 1-4 to 0-7.

Mayo, however, would score only two points through the second half.

With captain Shea Loughran leading the way with four points on the day, Armagh would score six unanswered points after the restart to take control of the game.

Two points from Aaron Garvey and one from Daithi O’Callaghan across the contest's final ten minutes ensured Mayo were held at arm's length through to the final whistle.