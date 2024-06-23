Arm Strong: Pit Spitters coaching staff, players keenly aware of rise of arm injuries to pitchers

Jun. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Aaron Forrest said it is difficult not to think about it.

"As a pitcher, that's all we do. We don't run. We don't swing. All we do is throw," the Traverse City Pit Spitters starter said. "That's what we get paid to do. But as a competitor, I find it difficult to let that fear affect my mindset and approach on the mound and what I want to do."

The fear Forrest is referring to is a common one these days for pitchers from Little League to the Major Leagues and everywhere in between — the fear of suffering a catastrophic arm injury.

Despite Forrest's bulldog mentality on the mound, the lingering fear he deals with is not unfounded.

"When you go through three surgeries, it's hard not to have it creep in there," he said.

In his first year in college, Forrest had three elbow surgeries in the span of 363 days — Tommy John on May 11 followed by olecranon plate repair on August 30 and then a third surgery to remove 5 grams of bone spurs the following year on May 9.

"I had a lot of work done," he said. "I still have some hardware in there."

Tommy John is likely the most well-known surgery among athletes and sports fans, given that the revolutionary procedure is named after MLB legend Tommy John and has been performed on thousands in the 50 years since its creation changed the sports world.

The Surgery

On Sept. 25, 1974, Tommy John went under the knife of Dr. Frank Jobe, who performed the ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction operation now known as Tommy John surgery. Jobe harvested a tendon from John's right forearm and used it to replace the UCL that connected the ulna and the humerus.

At the time, Jobe estimated the odds for a successful outcome from the experimental surgery were 1 percent.

John spent all of 1975 going through a long and grueling rehabilitation process. He returned to the bump with the Dodgers in 1976 and racked up 10 wins in 207 innings with a 3.09 ERA.

His return was referred to by many in baseball as "miraculous." John received both the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award and the Fred Hutchinson Award for Outstanding Character and Courage in 1976.

John continued to improve into the 1977 season when he won 20 games with a 2.78 ERA and finished second in the Cy Young voting to Steve Carlton. John went on to pitch until 1989, winning 164 games after his surgery.

His accomplishments after the revolutionary operation have changed the attitudes of athletes, especially pitchers, who undergo arm surgery. It is no longer considered a death knell to an athlete's career as the procedure is commonplace among professional and amateur pitchers today.

As of 2024, more than 30 percent of pitchers on Major League team rosters have undergone Tommy John surgery, and nine out of 10 athletes who have had Tommy John have returned to play at or above their level — with some adding numerous years of post-surgical play to their careers.

The Recovery

Recovery time is usually 12-18 months, and Forrest said that was an incredibly mentally taxing time to persevere through.

"As a pitcher, you understand the risks of injuries. You understand that if you get Tommy John, you have X amount of time before you're possibly going to be cleared. It's a very regimented protocol, but I wasn't really ready for the redundancy of it and having to do the same thing — every single day."

That was the most difficult part, Forrest said.

"Going in as a freshman all starry-eyed and ready for the world of college baseball and then getting kicked right as I walked into the door, I had to grow up," he said. "I really had to grow up and understand that what happened to me was a major change in my life and that I needed to figure out how to attack it. At 18 years old, there was nothing in my life that compared to that."

Forrest was rocked back on his heels and had these questions running through his head: "Will I be able to come back? Will I be as good as I was? Will I be able to stay healthy?"

"There is that big question mark of what is my future going to look like as an athlete, and that's tough to grapple with," he said.

Staying locked in and committed to the process was a necessity for Forrest if he wanted to get better.

"You've got to see a light at the end of the tunnel so you can get ready to come back and play, but it was impossible to do that by myself," he said.

Forrest said his support system through those trying times was incredible, pointing out his coaches and family.

"It was still a big question mark of if I was going to be able to come back and play again," he said. "I knew when I tore it that I was going to have to get Tommy John. I knew right away. Every pitcher does. It's a very specific feeling."

Unfortunately, when he went in for an MRI for what Forrest thought was the beginning of his comeback, that's when he was told he was going to need a second surgery that resulted in a third operation.

"My first two years of junior college were pretty dark," he said. "I grew up playing baseball. My first word was 'ball.' I played catch with my dad in the backyard growing up, so it was really hard to kind of understand that this was going to be a lot longer than I initially thought and that I might not come back."

"It was difficult," Forrest continued. "The physical part, you're used to training. But the mental part and surviving, that's something I've really had to work at to stay healthy."

Now, Forrest is filled with gratitude that he is still able to do what he loves — pitch.

"I am extremely blessed to be able to have come back and pitch for another four years," Forrest said. "My support system is phenomenal, and I couldn't have done it without them. That's why I appreciate the opportunity to come here and play for Traverse City. Every pitch I get to throw is a blessing."

That gratitude, Forrest said, has made him a better person.

"I'm a lot more empathetic," Forrest said. "It has made me so much more appreciative for this sport and my teammates and my coaches and the fans and especially the other people who've gone through it, too, or who deal with illness and injury. I was given a new view. It makes the insignificant things look not so crucial."

Not Alone

One commonality that bonds all pitchers who have gone through surgery on their pitching arm is shock, Forrest said.

"Yeah, we know the risks, but it's never to you. It's always, 'Oh, this guy got Tommy John' or 'That guy is dealing with it.' It's always from a distance, and it's never you until it's you," he said. "When that happens and it is you, it happens very fast."

Forrest isn't the only Pit Spitter with scars on his arm.

First-year Pit Spitter Ryan Daly also has had three surgeries. His first was when he was a junior in high school in October 2018 after his bone cracked and the ligament snapped off, requiring a screw in his elbow.

"I was nervous because I didn't know what was going on. All we heard was a crack and a snap, and I felt my arm hanging off," Daly said. "All I could think was, 'Is my career over?' I was afraid for a week before I was finally able to get in and see the doctor. It was so nerve-racking. So much fear."

The second was during his sophomore year of college when he had bones clipping his nerve, requiring the removal of the nerve. The third, similar to Forrest's, was to remove bone spurs that caused his arm to lock.

"It's so frustrating," Daly said. "All the things that have happened since that first surgery were caused by that first surgery. As much as that sucked, it made me grow as a person. When you have a difficulty like that to face and you overcome it, it's such a different feeling than anything I'd had before."

Just like Forrest, there is a part of Daly that is grateful for the struggle.

"When you get hurt, you obviously get sad and upset, but you've got to just keep pushing forward and make it through every day," he said. "You're stronger for everything that you go through. Going through adversity in your life is a really good thing because it teaches you how to persevere."

When he was finally able to get back on the mound for some live-game action, Daly said there were some nerves and a little bit of fear. But it was mostly excitement to be pitching again.

"I've worked so hard to get healthy and get back out there, but there is that little bit of 'It could happen again,' and you have to push that down as far as you can and trust that you've done the work to get back to 100 percent," he said.

Watchful Eyes

The health of both Daly and Forrest — as well as every other pitcher and position player on the Pit Spitters — partly relies on the Traverse City coaching staff, and Daly said he has been able to put his faith and trust in his coaches and trainers.

"It's all about communication," Daly said. "If you can have good relationships and trust with your coaches, you can feel confident they'll take care of you."

Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said the amount of arm injuries to pitchers is "absurd," and he's thankful that most of the players for the Pit Spitters have gone back to their college programs healthy. Much of that comes from how he and his staff approach the game.

"Fans might see me take a guy out who's throwing a no-hitter or five shutout innings and think, 'Why is manager Josh Rebandt pulling this guy right now?'" he said. "For us, it's because we're concerned about their arm health and their longevity. I know the community wants to win games — and we do as well — but sometimes we have to protect these guys for their college programs and their future in professional baseball."

Rebandt pointed to Chicago Cubs southpaw flamethrower Luke Little, who played for the Pit Spitters.

"If we brought him in here and had him throw a hundred innings for us, we're not going to have those relationships we want with colleges and we're not doing what's best for our pitchers," Rebandt said. "We just want to make sure we're protecting their arms."

That includes watching pitch counts and how many innings their pitchers have thrown. Sometimes they have to abide by what limits are set by their pitchers' college coaches.

"I have gotten a couple 'boos' when I take a guy out at 75 pitches or 85 pitches, but the agreement between myself and those coaches is that he can't go any longer than that," Rebandt said. "He might be out there shoving on the mound and then I come strolling out to call for the bullpen, and it might seem like 'What are we doing?' but we want to see these guys have long careers if they can. We don't want to be disruptors of that and then see them getting Tommy John surgery."

Kevin Hahn is a former Pit Spitters pitcher from their inaugural 2019 season who has returned as the pitching coach on Rebandt's staff.

Hahn said the organization's "early work" is one of the things that makes the Pit Spitters special when it comes to taking care of their pitchers.

"We have guys out to do mobility work, recovery work before we even get going as a team for the day," Hahn said. "We show up early and do band work, crossover symmetry work, Jaeger bands. Some of my favorite drills are band throws and just simple pull-aparts. You can do a lot with those."

The goal is to not only avoid arm injuries but also take care of their pitchers' arms so they can return to college strong enough to compete while taking the next steps mentally as athletes.

"Each guy is different and every person is different, so one guy might be able to handle something that someone else can't. Part of my job as pitching coach is to find out what works for each guy and build a plan that resembles something that should keep them healthy," Hahn said.

Avoiding injuries comes down to having a good routine with balance and structure that includes conditioning, weightlifting and arm care, Hahn said.

"Those things along with what your days look like when you're not on the mound and competing will often give a good picture of whether we're getting healthy or pushing too heavy of a workload. The staffs that I've been a part of, we prioritize daily arm care," Hahn said. "We have stuff set up after the day is done to shut the arm down correctly. That is a great way to prevent injury so we're good to go for the next couple of days."