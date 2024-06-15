'Get your arm ready,' Texas A&M coach Schlossnagle comments on Aschenbeck's NCBWA award
Texas A&M senior left-handed pitcher Evan Aschenbeck received the “Stopper of the Year” honor on Friday from the National College Baseball Writers Association and coach Jim Schlossnagle shared his thoughts at the award press conference.
"Not a whole lot for me to say other than the toughest and easiest decision I ever have to make in a game is when to bring Evan in the game. He's had a great two years for us," Schlossnagle said. "The most beautiful thing about Evan, as I'm sure can be said about any great player, is as great of players as they are, they're even better people and come from unbelievable families. Congrats to the Aschenbeck family! The 12th Man is super proud of you.
"Get your arm ready buddy, you're going to pitch a lot this week!"
The No. 3 Aggies (49-13) begin the College World Series versus SEC rival Florida (34-28) on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
