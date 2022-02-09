Arlis Boardingham announces Florida as college choice

Eric Sondheimer
Arlis Boardingham, the City Section football player of the year from Lake Balboa Birmingham, announced Wednesday he has chosen Florida.

Boardingham, 6 feet 5 and 235 pounds, was recruited to Florida to play tight end. His versatility and athleticism allowed him to play almost every position during his four years of high school, including receiver, quarterback, defensive end, linebacker and safety.

Despite his size, he returned punts and kickoffs and also punted.

He showed great patience in deciding what college to attend, refusing to be hurried. Building a relationship with his recruiters was important.

Former Hueneme High and USC receiver Keary Colbert, who used to be the receivers coach at USC, was Florida’s primary recruiter.

Oregon was the other finalist for Boardingham, who hopes to win a City title in the triple jump this spring.

