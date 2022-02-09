Arlis Boardingham announces Florida as college choice

Arlis Boardingham, the City Section football player of the year from Lake Balboa Birmingham, announced Wednesday he has chosen Florida.

Boardingham, 6 feet 5 and 235 pounds, was recruited to Florida to play tight end. His versatility and athleticism allowed him to play almost every position during his four years of high school, including receiver, quarterback, defensive end, linebacker and safety.

Despite his size, he returned punts and kickoffs and also punted.

Arlis Boardingham catches a touchdown and Birmingham beats San Pedro 24-14 to win the City Open Division Championship (craigwestonphotography) pic.twitter.com/FkrJCAKQAu — Craig Weston (@CraigWeston1) November 28, 2021

He showed great patience in deciding what college to attend, refusing to be hurried. Building a relationship with his recruiters was important.

Arlis Boardingham with his future head coach at Florida, Billy Napier. Courtesy Boardingham family. pic.twitter.com/h2IlZxKD7E — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 9, 2022

Former Hueneme High and USC receiver Keary Colbert, who used to be the receivers coach at USC, was Florida’s primary recruiter.

Arlis Boardingham choosing between Oregon and Florida. Birmingham tight end. https://t.co/OLquali0Z1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 9, 2022

Oregon was the other finalist for Boardingham, who hopes to win a City title in the triple jump this spring.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.