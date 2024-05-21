Arlington softball out to snap almost 40-year drought at Spring Fling

ARLINGTON – It was an early wake up call for the Arlington softball team Tuesday morning.

A team, like so many in Memphis, making the trek to Spring fling in Murfreesboro.

An Arlington team, sitting at 31 and 4, and back in the state tournament in back to back years for the first time ever.

This year, the Tigers are trying to become the first local public high school to win a state title in almost four decades.

“Last year, like you said, happy to get there. It was unexpected. This year, that was kind of the goal from the get go,” said Arlington softball coach Brandon Morgan. “To get there and now go up there and try to make a run at this thing.”

“It’s fun. They’re expecting us to come out there and win, and I feel like that puts pressure on us to do better,” said Arlington shortstop Addie Graham. “Gives us a higher goal to reach. An expectation.”

