Arlington Park approved for football stadium by local officials

Evidence of the interest of the Chicago Bears in building a new stadium at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights continues to accumulate.

The Chicago Tribune reports that local officials have taken action to prohibit certain uses of the facility, but that the stadium has been approved for a football stadium.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks the Bears are bluffing. If they are, it’s a good one.

Churchill Downs owns the property, and Churchill Downs just partnered with the Bears on a gambling sponsorship. The Bears made a bid to buy the land last week.

Arlington Heights voted earlier this week to allow a football stadium, casino gambling, or horse racing at the location.

