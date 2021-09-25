Arlington International Racecourse: History of one of the ‘world’s most beautiful racetracks’

Since the brisk October morning it opened 94 years ago, Arlington International Racecourse has been called one of the world’s most beautiful racetracks in the United States and the world, most recently by Architectural Digest.

Yet, its days are numbered as the track’s owner, Churchill Downs Inc., is selling the property.

Here’s a look back at the highs — and lows — of the historic thoroughbred turf course.

June 15, 1927

Ground is broken in Arlington Heights at the site of the new horse racing track, then known as Arlington Park, which was expected to cost $2 million to complete.

July 16, 1927

The first steel beam of the original park is erected.

Oct. 13, 1927

Though still under construction, the track opens for its first season of business. More than 20,000 fans brave the cold weather to celebrate the event in high style. Jockey Joe Bollero guides Luxembourg to victory in the first-ever race at Arlington.

1933

A completely electric totalizer — the first of its kind — is installed at Arlington. The $250,000 machine takes wagers and reports the volume of betting in the win, place and show pools and the odds against each horse. A nest of 24 electric bulbs is used to form the numbers from zero to nine.

1934

Arlington runs turf races for the first time in Illinois history.

1940

Stockholders approve sale of Arlington to a new board of directors including Benjamin F. Linheimer, managing director of Washington Park Race Track. Lindheimer operated both parks until his death in 1960.

July 4, 1941

An all-time record crowd of 50,638 visits Arlington.

June 24, 1953

Jockey Eddie Arcaro becomes the first American rider to record 3,000 wins after scoring three victories that day at Arlington.

July 16, 1955

Nashua wins his only Arlington Park race, taking the Arlington Classic.

July 1, 1966

Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. records his first victory in the U.S. as he wins aboard Fred Hooper’s filly Teachers Art.

1968

Story continues

Lindheimer’s daughter and Chicago Thoroughbred president, Marjorie L. Everett, sells Arlington to Gulf & Western Industries.

June 30, 1973

Secretariat makes his only appearance at Arlington. Fresh off his Triple Crown victories, “Big Red” destroys his field in the Arlington Invitational.

July 4, 1976

The first Sunday racing program in Illinois history is held at Arlington.

July 23, 1981

Gov. James Thompson signs a bill into law allowing wagering on out-of-state races. Arlington becomes the first Illinois track to use the new bill when it simulcasts the Travelers Stakes late that summer.

Aug. 30, 1981

Arlington hosts the world’s first million dollar race: The Arlington Million. The result of that race is immortalized in bronze at the top of the Paddock, where the “Against All Odds” statue of jockey Bill Shoemaker riding John Henry to a thrilling come-from-behind victory over 40-1 long shot The Bart celebrates Thoroughbred racing’s inaugural million dollar race.

Aug. 16, 1983

Earlie Fires sets the single-day riding record at Arlington when he rides seven of eight winners. Of the one loss he says, “Turning for home I thought I’d win that one, but I guess she has a habit of losing (23 straight times).” He repeats his own feat in 1987.

Aug. 18, 1983

Arlington is sold to a four-man group headed by Richard L. Duchossois.

Aug. 26, 1984

Almost 40,000 fans watch as John Henry becomes the only horse to win the Arlington Million twice. He missed the 1982 race due to injuries and took second in the 1983 race in a photo-finish.

July 31, 1985

An early morning fire in the adjacent Post and Paddock Club leads to greater tragedy when the fire spreads and destroys the main grandstand. No one is injured.

Aug. 25, 1985

More than 35,000 fans crowd temporary tents and bleachers to watch the “Miracle Million,” as Great Britain’s Teleprompter defeats Greinton by less than a length. The Arlington team is recognized by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association with an Eclipse Award, the first ever awarded to a racetrack, less than a month following a devastating fire.

1986

Duchossois assumes full control of Arlington after buying out partners Joseph Joyce, Sheldon Robbins and Ralph Ross.

Sept. 6, 1987

With fans drinking a champagne toast, Duchossois is joined by Gov. Thompson, Arlington Heights Mayor James Ryan and a host of union and labor officials in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Arlington International Racecourse. Construction closes the track during the 1988 season.

Aug. 20, 1988

Mill Native makes history in winning the Arlington Million at Woodbine Race Course in Toronto, as construction of the new Arlington is underway. It’s the first major stakes race to be transferred to another country.

July 13, 1996

Reigning Horse of the Year Cigar wins his 16th consecutive race, at Arlington, to tie Citation’s modern day record.

1998-1999

Duchossois closes Arlington to protest riverboat gambling in the state.

2000

Churchill Downs Incorporated buys Arlington for a reported $71 million.

Oct. 26, 2002

Hosts a sold-out crowd of 46,118 for the 2002 Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships — the first ever held in the Midwest.

2007

Synthetic race track installed.

May 14, 2010

More than 41,000 people witness an emotional homecoming performance by “American Idol” finalist and Mount Prospect resident Lee DeWyze at Arlington.

2013

Arlington returns to its former name, Arlington International Racecourse, which it was known as from 1989 to 2000.

March 2019

Churchill Downs becomes the majority owner of Rivers Casino.

June 28, 2019

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the Illinois Gaming Act into law, looking to bring in an additional $350 million in annual state revenue, and opening the door to sports wagering and other growth opportunities for gambling operators. Under the law, Churchill Downs has the right to add up to 1,200 casino gaming positions, such as slot machines, at Arlington.

Aug. 28, 2019

Churchill Downs plans to add casino gambling to Arlington, but is considering moving the thoroughbred racetrack. The Louisville, Ky.-based casino and racetrack owner says it plans to apply for a sports betting license for the racetrack under Illinois’ new gambling expansion law. But the requirement that Arlington would have to pay additional taxes on gaming revenues to fund horse racing purses makes a casino there “financially untenable,” CEO Bill Carstanjen says in a news release.

Feb. 23, 2021

Churchill Downs Inc., the Louisville-based company that owns Arlington Park, the state’s flagship racetrack, announces it is putting the Arlington Heights landmark up for sale.

The decision is not a surprise. Churchill Downs Inc., the Louisville-based company that owns the track, drew harsh criticism from the Illinois Racing Board in September 2019 when they declined to guarantee that they would hold racing dates beyond 2021.

April 30, 2021

The park opens for its likely last season.

June 17, 2021

Chicago Bears team President and CEO Ted Phillips announces on Twitter the team recently submitted a bid to purchase the property at Arlington.

Check out the Tribune’s archives at your fingertips at Newspapers.com.

Sources: Chicago Tribune archives and reporting; Arlington Park; Encyclopedia of Chicago