Arlington Home Explodes as Police Surround Armed Suspect

A house in Arlington, Virginia, exploded on December 4 as it was surrounded by police who had arrived after reports a flare gun had been discharged multiple times from the residence.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, a suspect inside the home “discharged several rounds” as police attempted to execute a search warrant. "Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion,” the police statement read.

Some officers reported minor injuries at the scene, police said. The fate of the suspect was unconfirmed at the time of writing.

This footage from the scene, captured by James Alex Wilson, shows police attempting to communicate with the suspect and shots ringing out before the home explodes. Credit: James Alex Wilson via Storyful