Arkport-Canaseraga Baseball wins state title

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a dream realized for Arkport-Canaseraga.

The team secured its first New York State Baseball Championship as a combined program Saturday at Binghamton University. Arkport-Canaseraga beat Section III’s Oriskany 4-0. Micah Marvin pitched a standout performance in the game.

Marvin threw a four-hit shutout totaling 10 scoreless innings on the mound pitching in both the state semis and finals. It was ninth-straight win to end the season for Arkport-Canaseraga (18-3). Arkport won the 2009 state title as a solo program 15 years ago.

Marvin struck out three batters but allowed no walks and no runs in an error-free outing.

After a leadoff double in the third inning, Tayven Lavetsky scored on an error giving the Wolves a 1-0 edge. Lavetsky would later score another run in the fifth on a delayed steal attempt on a wild throw making it a 2-0 game.

Arkport-Canaseraga added another run in the fifth courtesy of a Breyer Drake RBI single.

Oriskany had previously scored 52 runs in five postseason games before being shutout Saturday. Arkport-Canaseraga head coach Nick Smith was the catcher on Arkport’s 2009 state title team. Saturday was not just a moment for him, but the entire Arkport-Canaseraga community to bask in as state champs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.