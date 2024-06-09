Arkansas women’s track wins NCAA Outdoor title

Arkansas won the 2024 women’s Outdoor track championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Saturday to sweep both the indoor and outdoor titles for the season.

The Razorbacks won the indoor title back in March in Boston. Saturday’s outdoor event marked the ninth championship in school history for Arkansas’ women’s team.

On Saturday, Arkansas edged Florida in team standings, 63-59. The 1,600-meter relay team of Nickisha Pryce, Kaylyn Brown, Amber Anning and Rosey Effiong placed 1-2-3-4 in the 4 x 400 Saturday, giving the Razorbacks 29 points. They ran a relay time of 3:17.96.

Tennessee finished second in the relay with a time of 3:23.32. Florida did not field a relay team.

Pryce ran the 4 x 400 in 48.49, a record time. Brown clocked a time of 49.13, tying a record set last season by Arkansas’ Britton Wilson.

To view the full results of Saturday’s event in Eugene, click here.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire