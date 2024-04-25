Arkansas women’s hoops program’s mass exodus continues with Dauda

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – It appears that all five of the Arkansas women’s basketball team’s leading scorers and at least seven total former Razorbacks will not be with the program next season.

Razorback guard Samara Spencer entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and forward Maryam Dauda on Thursday according to Talia Goodman of The Next.

That duo joins Saylor Poffenbarger (Maryland) and Taliah Scott (Auburn) in announcing the departures from Arkansas since an 18-15 overall season and 6-10 SEC campaign ended.

Jersey Wolfenbarger (LSU) left the program before the 2023-2024 season started while graduate senior guard Makayla Daniels is out of eligibility.

There’s also Sasha Goforth, who missed the entire previous campaign and was able to play only seven games this past season due to medical issues.

Hogville has reached out to Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors for comment.

Scott led Arkansas in scoring at 22.1 points per game, but missed nine games due to an injury and a family personal issue.

Poffenbarger (10.2 points, 11.2 rebounds) led the team in rebounding and was was second in the SEC in caroms.

Spencer averaged 13.9 points, Daniels 12 and Dauda 10.1 points and 6.3 boards per contest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.