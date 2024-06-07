Arkansas women doing what men couldn’t at NCAA Championships

One day after the Arkansas men’s track and field team disappointed at the NCAA Championships, the women’s team carried the Razorbacks flag high.

For the first time in NCAA history, a single school is responsible for sending four runners to the 400-meter dash final. Arkansas had the four fastest times in preliminaries as Kaylyn Brown, Nickisha Pryce, Rosey Effiong and Amber Anning all qualified for the final.

Brown, a freshman, had the fastest time of the bunch, running the dash in 49.82 seconds. Pryce crossed in 49.87, Effiong at 50:42 and Anning at 50.67. At the indoor championships in Fayetteville over the winter, Anning, Pryce and Effiong finished first, second and third – in that order – to help Arkansas capture the national title.

In the mile relay, the event that ends most NCAA track meets, Pryce, Effiong, Anning and Aaliyah Pyatt finished with the top time in preliminaries, as well, at 3:25.51.

Rachel Glenn had a great day for the Hogs, as well, qualifying for the finals in the 400-meter hurdles. She ran a 53.80 to make the field on Saturday. Before she runs in that final, though, she will compete in the high jump, an event she won the national title during the indoor season.

After the first day, Florida is the overall leader with 26 points through six events. Arkansas is tied for 26th, but it’s not indicative of where things could stand by the time the weekend is finished as the Razorbacks have multiples chances at individual titles with several qualifiers.

