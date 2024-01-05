Arkansas women’s basketball drops SEC opener at Kentucky

A poor first half doomed the Arkansas women’s basketball team on Thursday night in Rupp Arena.

The Razorbacks (12-4, 1-0) scored only 14 points combined and trailed Kentucky by 12 and eventually suffered a 73-63 setback.

Samara Spencer had 25 points to lead all scorers, while Saylor Poffenbarger pulled down 15 rebounds.

Taliah Scott had a quiet night, going 5 for 16 from the field and 1 for 8 from behind the 3-point line and only scored 11 points.

Kentucky (8-7) was led by Ajae Petty’s 22 points, and the Wildcats outrebounded Arkansas 45-38.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 4 for 27 from the perimeter and made only 17 of 26 free throws. UK got 46 of its 73 points in the paint.

Arkansas will look to bounce back on Sunday when Georgia comes to town. Tipoff from Bud Walton Arena will be at 1 p.m. and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire