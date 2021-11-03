Arkansas win would ensure SEC’s longest bowl drought is snapped

Long is the time since Arkansas football has been a force with which to be reckoned. No team in the SEC has a longer bowl drought than the Razorbacks, which last appeared in the postseason in 2016.

Vanderbilt, the dregs of the league, last showed itself in a bowl in 2018. No one would argue the Commodores are in a better spot as a program than Arkansas. But it is a disappointment for Hogs faithful to be the ignominious ‘longest drought’ team (for the record: Arkansas was bowl-eligible last year, but COVID-19 cancelled a would-have-been bowl game against Texas Christian).

Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State on Saturday carries more weight than normal because of the streak. The winning team will reach six victories, cinching an, at worst, .500 regular season. Mississippi State has a game left against Tennessee State, an FCS team, meaning the Bulldogs are all but locked for a bowl game. The Razorbacks road is tougher to hoe.

Arkansas needs a bowl game. The turnaround under coach Sam Pittman from the morass that was the Chad Morris era will not be complete because of a postseason appearance, but it would provide the Razorbacks’ a tangible benchmark that regular-season wins over Texas and Texas A&M, as great as they were for the program, could not.

Certainly becoming bowl-eligible isn’t the brag-worthy status it used to be a couple decades ago. With 40 (40!) bowl games, 80 of the 130 teams in FBS qualify for postseason play. The glamor of the games has been tarnished over the years, but their significance to programs have not.

Bowl games mean extra practices, more reps, further chances to see the youth of a roster. For rebuilding teams, like Arkansas, they are a boon for development. The bowl itself, while not irrelevant, isn’t of import.

Arkansas will be losing its top three linebackers next year. The Hogs will likely lose their starting running back, superstar wide receiver and a number of a starters along the two lines, as well. Weeks of additional training that come from a bowl game only help alleviate the losses when the next season begins.

The Hogs need it. And their next best chance to clinch comes Saturday. Road games at LSU and Alabama are difficult, though not impossible (especially in the case of the Tigers), and Missouri, which is in the midst of a subpar 4-4 season, has won five straight against the Razorbacks.

Mississippi State visits Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Bulldogs were a surprise No. 17 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

But the the Hogs are healthy. They’re antsy, having not played an FBS opponent in three weeks by the time kickoff comes. And they’re eager to show the world that Arkansas isn’t the bottom of the SEC.