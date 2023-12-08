Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong will return for senior season

Andrew Armstrong may have been the most consistent and effective newcomer the Arkansas football team added to the roster in 2023.

And for the first time since the transfer portal has been a thing, the Razorbacks are keeping a wideout who moved in.

Armstrong announced Friday that he would return for his final season of college football at Arkansas.

“I want to thank the Arkansas Razorback coaching staff and fans for taking a chance on me and believing in me,” Armstrong wrote in his announcement. “This year wasn’t what any of us expected. So I feel like it’s only right for me to come back to Fayetteville and finish my college career here.”

Armstrong transferred in from Texas A&M-Commerce, which was a Division II school when he started there before transitioning to FCS. In his first year with the Hogs, Armstrong led the team in receptions (56), yards receiving (764) and receiving touchdowns (5).

The announcement of his return is the second significant such of the offseason. All-SEC defensive end Landon Jackson announced he would return to the Razorbacks earlier in the week.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire