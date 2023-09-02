Arkansas – Western Carolina: LIVE 1st Half updates, summary and highlights

Arkansas and Western Carolina are underway from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The 2023 college football arrived in earnest this week and the Razorbacks begin their trek through the 12-game regular-season slate Saturday against FCS opponent Western Carolina in Little Rock.

No one outside of that mountainous region of the Tar Heel State truly thinks the Catamounts have much of a chance to win, but they’ll bring home some bucks, just for trying.

Don’t miss any of the action and follow along right here for drive-by-drive and score-by-score updates from Little Rock.

Western Carolina 1st Drive

Western Carolina goes three-and-out after the Arkansas defensive line was able to generate pressure and get to quarterback Cole Gonzalez on first down. Desmond Reid was stuffed on second down and Gonzalez couldn’t complete the third down pass. Catamounts punted and Arkansas takes over for the first time this season.

Arkansas 1st Drive

KJ Jefferson finds freshman Luke Hasz for a first down on their first play from scrimmage. Then, Jefferson finds Jadon Wilson on a bubble screen for a 65-yard touchdown pass as the Hogs strike first. Cam Little’s extra point is good.

ARKANSAS LEADS 7-0

Wilson ran so fast to the endzone there was no sound pic.twitter.com/Ml3ThwGXpf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 2, 2023

Western Carolina 2nd Drive

Western Carolina once again fails to get anything going on their second drive from scrimmage. A miscommunication leading to a five-yard penalty put them behind the sticks and they go three-and-out once again. Arkansas will take over in Western Carolina territory following a short punt.

