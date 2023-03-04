Arkansas want to join them: All the teams to make NCAA Tournament with a losing SEC record

The data, the metrics, the computers, they all say Arkansas basketball is one of the 20 or 25 best teams in the country. Arkansas’ record on the court, though, suggests that isn’t the case.

The discrepancy has made it difficult for bracketologists and pundits to project the NCAA Tournament bracket and Arkansas’ placing in it over the last couple weeks.

The Razorbacks could have all-but-clinched a invitiation to the Big Dance with a win against Kentucky on Saturday. That didn’t happen, leaving coach Eric Musselman to answer questions about his team’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Arkansas’ NET ranking was 16 before the Kentucky game. And given the way that ranking works, it isn’t likely to drop when it refreshes Sunday morning, either.

But Arkansas went 8-10 in SEC play, its worst record in-conference since Musselman’s first season in Fayetteville four years ago.

Only a handful of teams who went below .500 in the SEC have even made the NCAA Tournament in the last 20 years. None of them have gone farther than the second round.

Let’s look at back at the teams are Arkansas is hoping to match with a berth.

Alabama - 2018

Mar 17, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al dances with Villanova Wildcats mascot Will D. Cat during a timeout in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama finished with 19-15 regular season record while going 8-10 in the SEC. They were the No. 9-seed against Virginia Tech and won in the opening round before falling to eventual national champion Villanova.

Georgia - 2008

Mar 20, 2008; Washington, DC, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sundiata Gaines (2) attempts a shot as Xavier Muskateers forward/center Jason Love (31) goes for the block in the second half during the 1st round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Championship at the Verizon Center. Xavier won the game 73-61. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The most unlikely of unliklies. Georgia entered the SEC Tournament having won four conference games during the regular season. They won all four in the tournament, incidentally in the title game over Arkansas, to make the NCAA Tournament where, as a 14-seed, they were quickly dispatched by third-seeded Xavier.

Arkansas - 2007

SPOKANE, WA – MARCH 16: Steven Hill #51 and Michael Washington #15 of Arkansas Razorbacks listen to Head Coach Stan Heath during a break in action against the USC Trojans during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spokane Memorial Arena on March 16, 2007 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Arkansas went 21-13, 7-9 in coach Stan Heath’s final season with the Razorbacks. They just snuck into the Tournament as a No. 12 seed and fell quickly to Southern California in the first round.

Alabama - 2003

BOSTON – MARCH 21: Erwin Dudley #35 of Alabama shoots a layup during the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Indiana on March 21, 2003 at the FleetCenter in Boston, Massachusetts. Indiana defeated Alabama 67-62. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mo Williams and Erwin Dudley led Alabama into the NCAA Tournament in 2003 after a 17-11, 7-9 regular season. The Crimson Tide made it as a 10-seed, but fell in the first round to Indiana.

