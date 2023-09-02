Arkansas vs. WCU live score, updates, highlights from Week 1 college football game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football will begin its 2023 season against Western Carolina in Little Rock on Saturday (Noon CT, SECN+, ESPN+).

The matchup is the first meeting between the two programs, but there is some familiarity between the schools. Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and Associate Communications Director Mike Cawood worked together at WCU.

Arkansas had a close call last season against its lone FCS opponent, trailing Missouri State 27-17 in the fourth quarter before eventually pulling away with a 38-27 victory over Bobby Petrino's team.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs past South Carolina defensive back Jordan Burch (5) for a big gain during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Western Carolina is no stranger to FBS competition, but the Catamounts have never come away with an upset victory. WCU is 0-61 against FBS schools and 0-20 mark against the SEC.

Arkansas enters Sam Pittman's fourth season in charge coming off its second consecutive bowl victory and its second consecutive winning season, a feat not accomplished by the program since 2015-16, when the Hogs won 15 games with victories in the Texas Bowl and Liberty Bowl. From 2021-22, Arkansas has won 16 games with victories in the Outback Bowl and Liberty Bowl.

More: Who will start for Arkansas football vs. WCU? Week 1 depth chart revealed

More: Why Arkansas football still hasn't named a starting left tackle

Follow along to get live updates, scores and highlights from the Arkansas-Western Carolina game:

Arkansas vs. Western Carolina score

Arkansas football vs. Western Carolina live updates, highlights

Follow along below all game for updates, including live scores, big plays and any injuries.

First Quarter

TOUCHDOWN HOGS , 3:03. Jefferson to TeSlaa on a 31-yard pass down the middle. Score was set up by Hudson Clark, who mades two consecutive great plays by blowing up a swing pass and then picking off Cole Gonzales on 3rd down. Arkansas up 21-0. The rout is on, but it's time to get some momentum in the running game.

Good start for the Arkansas defense, who has forced a three-and-out on each of Western Carolina's first three drives without the defensive line causing too much havoc in the Catamounts' passing game.

TOUCHDOWN HOGS, 8:40. Raheim Sanders plunges in on a two-yard run, and Arkansas leads 14-0. KJ Jefferson looks sharp, sitting 5-for-5 for 114 yards. He threw a dart to Isaac TeSlaa on 3rd-and-long early in the drive.

TOUCHDOWN HOGS, 13:03. A screen pass from KJ Jefferson to Jaedon Wilson goes 65 yards for a score. Great block by Isaac TeSlaa. Arkansas leads 7-0 less than two minutes into this game thanks to a 3-and-out and an explosive play.

Western Carolina's first drive is a three-and-out. Jaheim Thomas began his Arkansas career and the Razorbacks' season with a tackle for loss on the first play of the game.

Pregame

Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the second half. Western Carolina will get the ball first.

Arkansas captains today are KJ Jefferson, Landon Jackson, Raheim Sanders and Trajan Jeffcoat.

There was a moment of silence prior to the national anthem for Ryan Mallett, Alec Collins, Dion Stutts and Chris Smith, four members of the Arkansas family who have all passed away since the conclusion of last season.

There is no sign of senior offensive lineman Brady Latham in pregame warmups. Josh Braun will slide over to left guard in Latham's place, wit Ty'Lieast Crawford appearing to be the starting right guard.

Andrew Chamblee took the first reps in warmups at left tackle with the starting offensive line. Chamblee and Devon Manuel were battling for the starting spot protecting KJ Jefferson's blindside.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. WCU game on?

When: Noon CT

Channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Where: War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock

Betting line: Arkansas by 34.5; Over/Under of 62.5

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas-WCU live score, updates, highlights