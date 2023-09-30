Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

After kicking off the season with a pair of wins, the Arkansas has fallen in their last two games, after relinquishing the lead in each.

The Razorbacks looked much more efficient on offense in last week’s last-second 34-31 loss at LSU.

Arkansas will be facing off with former Head Coach Bobby Petrino, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Aggies.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman is in his fourth season with an overall record of 21-19, and 10-17 in the SEC.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: SEC Network and ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

