Arkansas vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Arkansas vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arkansas (24-6), Tennessee (22-7)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs are playing as well as anyone in the SEC.

There was a loss to Alabama in mid-February, and that’s been it. They’ve won 14 of their last 15 with a style that keeps on getting the job down late in games. They’re getting to the rim – they shoot a ton of free throws, and make them – and the defense has locked down hard from three.

There’s still a shot at winning a piece of the SEC regular season title if Auburn gacks against South Carolina. It’s not like the Hogs will take it easy.

They were able to shut down Tennessee hard in a 58-48 win a few weeks ago. They couldn’t shoot, but they didn’t allow a thing from three. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee has a shot at being a co-SEC regular season champion, too.

Yeah, Arkansas is rolling, but Tennessee is playing every bit as well on a run of eight wins in nine games, only losing to the Hogs.

They’re not rolling offensively with any consistency, but they’re forcing a ton of turnovers and make up for the spotty shooting with lots and lots of offensive rebounds.

The key will be to keep Arkansas from getting on the run and clamp down on the inside. The Hogs can’t shoot from three, and Tennessee can. Trade twos with threes, don’t allow a slew of offensive rebounds, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Arkansas vs Tennessee: What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is back at home.

It’s had to deal with three road games in the last four, with the one home date a strong win over Auburn.

The Vols are 15-0 in Thompson-Boling, and they’ll be just good enough defensively in the final moments to survive what should be among the best games of the weekend. It won’t be high scoring, but it’ll be an intense must watch.

Story continues

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arkansas vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 68, Arkansas 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Charles Barkley

1: Los Angeles Lakers

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1