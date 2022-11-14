Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart – KJ Jefferson is starting

Monday saw some good news for Arkansas football fans. The only question is whether it’s a sleight of hand.

Coach Sam Pittman and the program released the team’s depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. KJ Jefferson was in as the starting quarterback. He missed Saturday’s 13-10 loss to LSU while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The catch is that last week’s depth chart had him there, too, starting. Instead Malik Hornsby received the nod. He was replaced by third-stringer Cade Fortin in the third quarter. Fortin led the Hogs on their only touchdown drive.

But without Jefferson running the show, Arkansas had just 249 yards of total offense. They entered the game averaging more than 440.

Arkansas (5-5) is a game shy of bowl eligibility. The Razorbacks need one win in their final two games to clinch the postseason. Ole Miss is ranked No. 14 in the country and a three-point favorite.

You can see the rest of the Arkansas depth chart below.

Arkansas quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 05: Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles talks with K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

QB1: K.J. Jefferson

QB2: Malik Hornsby

QB3: Cade Fortin

Arkansas running back

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Raheim Sanders

RB2: A.J. Green

Arkansas wide receiver 1

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) catches a pass and runs it in for a touchdown as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Gardner (2) defends in the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: Matt Landers

WR2: Jaedon Wilson

Arkansas wide receiver 2

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: Jadon Haselwood

WR2: Bryce Stephens

Arkansas wide receiver 3

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (2) scores a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

WR1: Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR2: Warren Thompson

Arkansas tight end

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) runs just out of reach of Brigham Young University cornerback Mandell D’Angelo (5) in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: Trey Knox

TE2: Nathan Bax OR Hudson Henry

Arkansas offensive tackles

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders celebrates with teammate Dalton Wagner after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LT1: Luke Jones

LT2: Andrew Chamblee

RT1: Dalton Wagner

RT2: Ty’Kieast Crawford

Arkansas offensive guards

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

LG1: Brady Latham

LG2: Jalen St. John

RG1: Beaux Limmer

RG2: E’Marion Harris

Arkansas center

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) and Luke Jones (70) after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

C1: Ricky Stromberg

C2: Patrick Kutas

Arkansas defensive ends

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Jaren Hall #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Dwight McGlothern #3 and Zach Williams #56 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

DE1: Landon Jackson (backup: Jashaud Stewart)

DE2: Jashaud Stewart

DE1: Eric Gregory

DE2: Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck)

Arkansas defensive tackles

Arkansas defender Isaiah Nichols against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

DT1: Terry Hampton

DT2: Eric Gregory

DT1: Isaiah Nichols

DT2: Cam Ball

Arkansas linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers is sacked in the first half by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LB1: Bumper Pool (backup: Jordan Crook)

LB2: Drew Sanders (backup: Chris Paul Jr.)

Arkansas defensive backs

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 08: Austin Williams #85 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs catches a pass against Simeon Blair #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CB1: Dwight McGlothern (backup: Keuan Parker)

CB2: Malik Chavis (backup: Quincey McAdoo)

Nickel: Myles Slusher (backup: Jayden Johnson)

S1: Simeon Blair (backup: Jayden Johnson)

S2: Latavious Brini (backup: Hudson Clark)

